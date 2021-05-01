Tickets Subscribe
Marc Marquez declared fit to ride following hospital visit
MotoGP / Spanish GP Qualifying report

Spanish MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th

By:

Fabio Quartararo pipped Franco Morbidelli to his second pole of the 2021 MotoGP season after topping Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, as Marc Marquez was 14th.

Spanish MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th

Quartararo has been on pole at Jerez for the last three races at the circuit and continued that run on Saturday, edging ahead of Yamaha stablemate Morbidelli by 0.057 seconds.

Ducati’s Jack Miller found himself promoted into a Q2 slot despite ending FP3 11th, as Morbidelli had a lap cancelled after the session that dropping him into Q1.

Miller set the initial benchmark at 1m37.248s, but this was immediately obliterated by Quartararo on the factory Yamaha.

The Frenchman went almost half a second clear of the field with a 1m36.807s, though Q1 pacesetter Morbidelli cut this advantage right down to just 0.005s on his first flying lap in Q2 on the ‘A-spec’ SRT M1.

Completing the provisional front row after the first runs was FP3 pacesetter Takaaki Nakagami on an LCR Honda with the frame he raced last year.

Quartararo found a marginal amount of time on his final flying lap, producing a 1m36.755s to claim top spot and head a top 10 covered by just 0.399s.

Morbidelli brushed off the disappointment of being dumped into Q1 by putting his older Yamaha second on the grid, with Miller looking to transform his fortunes in 2021 from third.

Miller was able to jump up to the front row by using his Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia as a reference, with the Italian going salvaging fourth on his final attempt.

Nakagami was comfortably top Honda rider in fifth ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, while Maverick Vinales was relegated to the front of the third row in seventh on his factory Yamaha.

Aleix Espargaro will be disappointed with eighth on the Aprilia having finished top three in Fridays running and coming into qualifying fifth overall, while the Suzuki duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir have work to do from ninth and 10th.

Brad Binder followed Morbidelli through Q1 but only had one fresh soft tyre for Q2 as a result, his 1m37.467s was only good enough for 11th on the KTM ahead of HRC wildcard Stefan Bradl.

Miguel Oliveira was due to start 13th after a late improvement in Q1, but the KTM rider had his final lap cancelled for exceeding track limits and dropped to 16th.

This promoted both factory Honda riders, with Pol Espargaro just 0.057s outside of a Q2 place in 13th and recovering from an identical crash in FP4 to teammate Marc Marquez’s at Turn 7 in FP3.

Marquez set the early pace in Q1 but will start the second race of his comeback in 14th having been cleared to continue after hospital checks following his FP3 tumble.

Enea Bastianini on the Avintia Ducati was bumped up to 15th courtesy of Oliveira’s demotion, with Valentino Rossi struggling with a lack of rear grip in 17th on his Petronas SRT Yamaha head of Avintia-mounted half-brother Luca Marini.

Danilo Petrucci was 19th on his Tech 3 KTM, with LCR’s Alex Marquez, Iker Lecuona (Tech 3), Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori and Pramac stand-in Tito Rabat completing the grid. 

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'36.755
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'36.812 0.057
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'36.860 0.105
4 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'36.960 0.205
5 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'37.008 0.253
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'37.054 0.299
7 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'37.070 0.315
8 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'37.085 0.330
9 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'37.124 0.369
10 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'37.154 0.399
11 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'37.467 0.712
12 6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'37.502 0.747
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event Q2
Author Lewis Duncan

Lewis Duncan
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

