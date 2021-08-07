Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring
MotoGP / Styrian GP Practice report

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

By:

Francesco Bagnaia topped third practice for the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix, as Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales almost came to blows.

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

Perfect conditions for FP3 meant combined order lap time improvements came immediately, Pramac rookie Jorge Martin making the biggest jump on his Ducati early on.

Martin fired in a 1m23.834s to, an improvement of well over a second from his Friday best, to go second overall and move into the lead of the individual session timesheet.

After 10 minutes of the 45-minute session, all but four riders had improved on the combined order, with Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales taking over top spot with a 1m23.781s moments later.

This lap stood as the benchmark for around the next 10 minutes before world champion Joan Mir, using Suzuki’s new ride height adjuster, moved ahead with a 1m23.599s having one out on a fresh soft tyre early.

Both Mir and Alex Rins have one of the new ride height device each this weekend.

Another 10 minutes passed before top spot changed hands again, this time Marc Marquez on his Honda doing the honours with a 1m23.513s.

But it was a short-lived stint for the Spaniard, as Yamaha-mounted compatriot Vinales returned to the top of the order with a 1m23.475s.

Vinales found more time on his following effort with a 1m23.375s to extend his advantage over Marquez to a slender 0.138 seconds.

Teammate and championship leader Fabio Quartararo was nudged out of the top 10 as the session reached its final five minutes having had a difficult session on his M1.

Quartararo struggled on a number of occasions to get his bike stopped into the Turn 3 right-hander, the Frenchman visibly becoming frustrated with his plight.

On one occasion Quartararo almost clattered into Vinales, leaving the latter fuming as the pair entered pitlane in the closing stages of the session.

With just under three minutes to go Quartararo leaped up to second with a 1m23.416s, but had that lap cancelled for a track limits violation, dumping him back to 15th.

His following effort of 1m23.142s returned him to top spot and safely secured him a place in Q2 in qualifying.

But it was the Ducati of Bagnaia who would end the session fastest of all with a last-gasp 1m23.114s, the Italian heading Quartararo and Vinales at the chequered flag.

Jorge Martin was fourth fastest to get his first Q2 appearance since Germany – though the Spaniard did have an embarrassing low-speed tumble at Turn 1 at the end of the session.

Mir completed the top five on his updated Suzuki ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco and the leading Honda of Marc Marquez, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Ducati’s Jack Miller and Friday pacesetter Takaaki Nakagami on the LCR Honda secured the final Q2 places.

Pol Espargaro on the sister factory Honda was denied a Q2 place by just 0.017s, while wildcard Dani Pedrosa was the leading KTM in 12th in a difficult session for the Austrian marque on home soil.

Brad Binder was the next best KTM in 15th, trailing LCR’s Alex Marquez and Suzuki’s Alex Rins, while last year’s Styria winner Miguel Oliveira was 16th as he battled through a wrist injury.

Trailing them came Tech 3 KTM duo Iker Lecuon and Danilo Petrucci, while Petronas SRT duo Valentino Rossi in 19th and Cal Crutchlow in 23rd will also face Q1.

Avintia’s Luca Marini was the only other crasher in FP3, the rookie 21st as a result behind teammate Enea Bastianini and a head of Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix - FP3 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'23.114
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'23.142 0.028
3 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'23.262 0.148
4 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'23.294 0.180
5 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'23.387 0.273
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'23.487 0.373
7 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'23.513 0.399
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'23.594 0.480
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'23.731 0.617
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'23.740 0.626
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'23.757 0.643
12 Spain Dani Pedrosa
KTM 1'23.758 0.644
13 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'23.766 0.652
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'23.789 0.675
15 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'23.799 0.685
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'23.935 0.821
17 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'24.159 1.045
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'24.342 1.228
19 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'24.381 1.267
20 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'24.384 1.270
21 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'24.403 1.289
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'24.437 1.323
23 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'24.644 1.530
View full results
shares
comments
Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring

Previous article

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

4
Formula 1

European GP: Winners' press conference

Latest news
Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

31m
Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring

14 h
Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

15 h
Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

16 h
Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”
MotoGP

Crutchlow’s Austria MotoGP return “feels alien”

17 h
Latest videos
Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories 01:53
MotoGP
16 h

Valentino Rossi - 20 Years of Victories

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title 05:31
MotoGP
17 h

MotoGP: Rossi - I deserved a 10th grand prix title

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement 01:01
MotoGP
Aug 6, 2021

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment' 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021

MotoGP: Beirer - Pedrosa wanting to race again is 'a huge compliment'

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha 00:43
MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

MotoGP: Crutchlow returns for three races with Yamaha

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring Styrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?
General General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

European GP: Winners' press conference
Formula 1 Formula 1

European GP: Winners' press conference

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP3; Quartararo, Vinales nearly collide

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Rossi retiring

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi denies sale of VR46 MotoGP team to Saudis

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring safety “not enough” for MotoGP in wet – Mir

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.