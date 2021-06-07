Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Most of the field remained at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the second in-season test day of 2021, though Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro sat it out due to some swelling in his arm – a legacy of recent arm-pump surgery.

LCR's Takaaki Nakagami led the opening hour of running with a 1m40.648s, the Honda rider aiding in HRC's extensive testing programme spread between all of its riders.

The session was red-flagged around 45 minutes in due to a crash for Avintia's Luca Marini, though the Italian was unharmed in the spill.

Franco Morbidelli didn't have any new items to test on Monday and focused largely on set-up work, the Petronas SRT rider fastest after hour two on his Yamaha with a 1m40.22s.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir led the session after the third hour with a 1m39.816s, with a spokesperson from Suzuki stating the Spaniard's programme consisted of testing bike and electronic set-up ideas, but no new developments.

With Mir's teammate Alex Rins sidelined following surgery on the right arm he broke last Thursday in a training accident, Sylvain Guintoli took his place on Monday.

Mir's time stood as the benchmark for a good while, before Quartararo took over with a 1m39.537s to end the sixth hour on top.

Quartararo admitted on Monday afternoon that he should have been disqualified from Sunday's Catalan GP for riding with his leather race suit open in the closing stages.

He was instead handed a three-second penalty, which dropped him to sixth having already been dropped from third to fourth by another three-second penalty for a track limits violation.

With just under 50 minutes of the session remaining, his Yamaha teammate Vinales took over top spot with a 1m39.516s, before bettering this to a 1m39.400s.

Both factory Yamaha riders worked on basic set-up ideas, while Vinales also tried a new chassis and carbon swingarm as he worked on his end-of-race pace.

Nakagami completed the top three ahead of Mir and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed at Turn 5 in the afternoon.

Pol Espargaro also had a crash on Monday at Turn 9, but the Honda rider was sixth ahead of Pramac's Johann Zarco, Morbidelli, race winner Miguel Oliveira on the KTM and the other SRT Yamaha of Valentino Rossi.

Marc Marquez showed clear signs of his physical condition improving as he completed 87 laps on his Honda in 11th, 0.654 seconds off the pace, ahead of KTM's Brad Binder and Marini.

Jack Miller joined his Ducati teammate Bagnaia in the Turn 5 gravel trap and was 14th ahead of LCR's Alex Marquez and Dani Pedrosa on one of two KTM test bikes.

Pos Rider Time Gap Laps 1 Maverick Vinales 1:39.400 85 2 Fabio Quartararo 1:39.537 0.137 79 3 Takaaki Nakagami 1:39.702 0.302 67 4 Joan Mir 1:39.816 0.416 65 5 Francesco Bagnaia 1:39.866 0.466 48 6 Pol Espargaro 1:39.877 0.477 72 7 Johann Zarco 1:39.979 0.579 61 8 Franco Morbidelli 1:40.022 0.622 29 9 Miguel Oliveira 1:40.036 0.636 44 10 Valentino Rossi 1:40.050 0.650 72 11 Marc Marquez 1:40.054 0.654 87 12 Brad Binder 1:40.141 0.741 55 13 Luca Marini 1:40.226 0.826 49 14 Jack Miller 1:40.242 0.842 49 15 Alex Marquez 1:40.483 1.083 70 16 Enea Bastianini 1:40.923 1.523 36 17 Danilo Petrucci 1:40.937 1.537 61 18 Lorenzo Savadori 1:40.963 1.563 78 19 Sylvain Guintoli 1:40.994 1.594 72 20 Iker Lecuona 1:41.205 1.805 71 21 Matteo Baiocco 1:46.571 7.171 66

