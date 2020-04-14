Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe.

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe.

shares
comments
Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe.
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 11:11 PM

The choice to replace Kyle Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing this season seems an obvious one, but then again, maybe it’s not.

Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar wins
Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar celebrates his win with a burnout
Ross Chastain, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Nutrien Ag Solutions
Ross Chastain, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's
Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro McDonalds/Cessna/Bass Pro Shops
Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's
Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, McDonald's / Cessna Chevrolet Camaro
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth

Clearly, Ross Chastain is a favorite to take over the No. 42 Chevrolet once real racing resumes now that CGR fired driver Kyle Larson on Tuesday for the use of a racial slur used during the live-stream of a virtual racing event.

Chastain, 27, is technically already under contract with Ganassi but has been “on loan” to Roush Fenway Racing, filling in its No. 6 Ford while Ryan Newman continues to recover from a closed head injury suffered in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Considering the circumstances, it would probably not be difficult for Ganassi to pull Chastain back into his organization and take over the ride – an opportunity that Ganassi appears to have been grooming Chastain for over the last several years.

Read Also:

Chastain even made his first Cup series start as a Ganassi driver earlier this year in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Although it would disrupt the continuity of having one driver, Roush would likely have little trouble finding another fill-in for Newman until he is cleared to return to competition.

There is also plenty of time as real racing is unlikely to start again before late May, at the earliest. A vast majority of states remain under stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a successful history already with Ganassi, Chastain seems the obvious answer to take over for Larson, and he very well could.

A familiar face back at CGR?

However, in the last 24 hours, another also-obvious choice has emerged that would allow Ganassi to complete the remainder of the 2020 season and allow Chastain to fill out his work at Roush.

That driver? Jamie McMurray.

McMurray, 43, left Chip Ganassi Racing and fulltime NASCAR competition following the 2018 season and now works as a Fox Sports TV analyst.

He spent the vast majority of his 16-plus year Cup Series career driving for team owner Chip Ganassi over two different stints. McMurray enjoyed his most success with Ganassi, winning three races, including the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400, in the 2010 season.

But there is perhaps an even more important reason McMurray would be an excellent fit to fill in for the remainder of the 2020 season. He has an established relationship with all three of the main primary sponsors on the No. 42 – First Data, Credit One and McDonald’s.

In fact, before they became Larson’s sponsors, they were McMurray’s while he drove the No. 1 Chevrolet. They ended up moving to Larson’s car once Target ended its sponsorship of the No. 42 following the 2017 season and sponsor DC Solar filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Who better to guide Larson’s sponsors through a tumultuous situation and help convince them to remain with the organization than a driver with which they already enjoyed a successful working relationship?

But is this a plausible scenario?

Satisfying sponsors

Multiple sources have confirmed to Motorsport.com that McMurray would consider the fill-in role for 2020 if Ganassi thought it would help retain sponsorship for the organization and if it allowed him to keep his TV commitments.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McMurray had spoken to several members of the Ganassi organization but had not yet been asked directly by Ganassi if he were interested in the role, sources said.

Due to the incident involved and the economic fallout of the pandemic, there’s no question maintaining sponsor commitments will be a priority for Ganassi and the No. 42 team the remainder of this season.

Both Chastain and McMurray would serve the sponsors well, but the “safe” choice for sponsors – at least for now – may not necessarily be the obvious one.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

Previous article

World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR Cup

World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

45m
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur

5
General

Motorsport Network appoints Group CFO and VP of Social Media

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe.
NAS

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe.

World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur
NAS

World of Outlaws addresses Kyle Larson's use of racial slur

Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur
NAS

Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur

Kyle Larson: "There's no excuse" for using racial slur
NAS

Kyle Larson: "There's no excuse" for using racial slur

NASCAR and Ganassi suspend Kyle Larson for racial slur
NAS

NASCAR and Ganassi suspend Kyle Larson for racial slur

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.