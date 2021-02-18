Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Interview

"Proud" of his Daytona 500 debut, Austin Cindric waits for more

shares
comments
By:

Austin Cindric’s focus remains on his fulltime ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but his first taste of action in the Cup Series has whet his appetite for more.

Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, opened the 2021 season by winning the series opener at Daytona International Speedway – an impressive opening act for a driver coming off a year in which he won a career-best six races.

Cindric, however, was also pulling double duty at Daytona for the first time.

The 22-year-old son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric already knows he will move fulltime to the Cup Series in 2022 driving for the Wood Brothers but also has a handful of Cup races planned this year in preparation.

The Daytona 500 was his first start and he squeezed into the field as a non-charter team thanks to a solid qualifying effort. He then stayed in the mix for the win in the race, getting caught up in the last-lap wreck that collected his Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

At times during the race, he was being lauded by the Fox Sports announcers as having perhaps the strongest Team Penske performance.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Verizon 5G

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Verizon 5G

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“There is a lot to be satisfied about. We made the race by the skin of our teeth and it is the first time I have done double-duty at that level. For me, managing my priorities was very challenging,” Cindric said.

“A lot of late nights and I definitely sacrificed some sleep for prep work and making sure I was prepared for the days ahead. I am glad that I did that. I think it paid dividends in the Duels and the Xfinity race and the 500.”

Cindric even managed to lead two laps in the 500 at one point.

“Running up front in the Daytona 500, it is a bummer because you don’t get to do that every day. The Daytona 500 only happens once a year and there are a lot of guys and capable drivers,” he said.

“To find yourself running in the top-five for the majority of the event – we raced our way up there a lot of the time. I am proud of that effort.”

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Motorsports, was among those who took notice of Cindric’s impressive week at Daytona.

“I think he has shown all of us what he is capable of last year in the Xfinity Series with the wins he had and getting the championship and just the confidence. He knows that he can win on any track,” Rushbrook said of Cindric.

“He has the team and car behind him and the confidence to go and do that and to bring the team along with him and raise everybody to a higher level. Honestly, we are excited to see him in several Cup races this year and into next year.

“But to see what he was already able to do in his first Cup race in the biggest race of the year is a great testament to who he is and his ability to step up to the level of everybody that he is racing against. He did a great job on Sunday.”

Defending NXS title while branching out into the Cup Series

Cindric returns to a Xfinity Series-only schedule this weekend at the Daytona Road Course and it provides a good opportunity to start the year 2-0.

In the meantime, he will wait patiently for his next Cup Series start.

Because Cindric is running a part-time team and there only seven more races with qualifying on the schedule, Team Penske will have to wait until it’s closer to races they would like to attempt to see if they can make field.

“I have checked the box on the speedways. I don’t see us running another one this year,” he said. “That was a great experience for me. I am looking forward to getting a taste on the 1.5 mile and short tracks and the road courses to see where I can improve there and how I stack up in those races and how I can contribute to our effort in that series this year.

“I am very excited. It has given me a lot to think about but at the same time my priority is still in the Xfinity Series and I am ready to go to the road course this weekend and improve on what we did there last year and continue to try to get good results.”

Related video

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

Previous article

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Austin Cindric
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

15h
3
NHRA

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

4
NASCAR XFINITY

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule

7h
5
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

Latest news
"Proud" of his Daytona 500 debut, Austin Cindric waits for more
NAS

"Proud" of his Daytona 500 debut, Austin Cindric waits for more

37m
Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
NAS

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

8h
NASCAR Scanner Sounds: 2021 Daytona 500
NAS

NASCAR Scanner Sounds: 2021 Daytona 500

Feb 17, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
NAS

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Feb 16, 2021
Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell "never lost hope"
NAS

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell "never lost hope"

Feb 16, 2021
Latest videos
Cindric says ‘quiet plane ride home’ after last-lap crash in Daytona 500 08:29:09
NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021

Cindric says ‘quiet plane ride home’ after last-lap crash in Daytona 500

Scanner Sounds: Things get big at Daytona 08:29:04
NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021

Scanner Sounds: Things get big at Daytona

Blickensderfer emotional after Daytona 500 win: ‘It’s something I don’t take for granted anymore’ 01:12
NASCAR Cup
Feb 15, 2021

Blickensderfer emotional after Daytona 500 win: ‘It’s something I don’t take for granted anymore’

Bad blocks, big wrecks and McDowell shocks the world | Race Rewind 16:01
NASCAR Cup
Feb 15, 2021

Bad blocks, big wrecks and McDowell shocks the world | Race Rewind

Recap: Wrecks, rain and a first-time winner in the Daytona 500 03:43
NASCAR Cup
Feb 15, 2021

Recap: Wrecks, rain and a first-time winner in the Daytona 500

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell "never lost hope" Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell "never lost hope"

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck" Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

More from
Austin Cindric
Xfinity champion Austin Cindric wins Daytona season opener Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric wins Daytona season opener

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity champ Austin Cindric returns to sports cars at Sebring

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set Martinsville
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek to run partial Xfinity schedule

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

New McLaren includes "fresh ideas" despite rules limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New McLaren includes "fresh ideas" despite rules limits

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news

"Proud" of his Daytona 500 debut, Austin Cindric waits for more
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

"Proud" of his Daytona 500 debut, Austin Cindric waits for more

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR Scanner Sounds: 2021 Daytona 500
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Scanner Sounds: 2021 Daytona 500

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.