Previous / NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Coke 600 qualifying results Next / Restart crash eliminates several contenders in Coke 600
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Qualifying report

Denny Hamlin takes Coke 600 pole as Toyota sweeps first two rows

Denny Hamlin led a Toyota sweep of the first two rows, winning the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Hamlin and Kurt Busch were among the first five to make their qualifying attempt in the final 10-driver round and ended up quickest in the session.

Hamlin, who has never won a Cup points-paying race at Charlotte, posted an average lap speed of 183.680 mph to lead Toyotas claiming the top four starting positions.

The pole is the first of the 2022 season for Hamlin and 34th of his career.

“In practice and qualifying I had reps in (Turns 3 and 4) and I kind of knew what I needed for my car,” said Hamlin, who ran a tight low line around Turns 3 and 4. “I just thought, forward-thinking, that this track was going to get a little better and we wanted to cut the distance we could off if the track continued to grip up.

“Winning would mean a lot. (My team) knows how special this race means to me to try to win and I’ve had such fast cars here and crazy luck I’ve had here over the years and the mistakes that I’ve made that have kept us from winning.

“Man, I just really want to get this one.”

Kurt Busch, who drives for 23XI Racing which Hamlin co-owns, ended up second-fastest (183.661 mph), Christopher Bell was third (183.665 mph), Kyle Busch – the last two qualify – was fourth (183.505 mph) and William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell.

Byron was the top Chevrolet and McDowell was the only Ford in the top-10.

Round 1 / Group B

Kyle Busch, the last to make a qualifying attempt in Group B, put up the fastest lap of the day at the time with an average 183.349 mph.

Bell ended up second (183.287 mph) and Byron was third (183.262 mph). Also advancing to the final round from Group B were Cindric and Reddick.

Among those failing to advance to the final round were Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.

Round 1 / Group A

Kurt Busch – one of the last to make a qualifying attempt – led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 183.306 mph.

Hamlin was second (182.574 mph) and Bowman was third (182.113 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying from Group A were Wallace and McDowell.

Brad Keselowski spun off Turn 4 during his qualifying attempt to bring a short halt to the session.

“Just trying to make a lap and can’t get the back underneath it on exit,” Keselowski said over his team radio.

Last year Coke 600 race winner, Kyle Larson, and Corey LaJoie did not participate in qualifying as both wrecked in Saturday’s practice session.

