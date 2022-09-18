NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff grid

Listen to this article

Mechanical failures, cut tires, and wrecks filled the 500 laps of Bristol with constant drama. When the dust settled, there was another new winner, and 12 drivers left to fight for the 2022 championship.

Both Richard Childress Racing drivers — Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon — were eliminated. Former Cup champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick were also eliminated.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was the last driver to advance, sneaking in by a mere two points.

The next round consists of races at Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the Charlotte ROVAL. The top-eight drivers in points will then advance further into the playoffs.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Points 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3040 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3025 3 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3020 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3019 5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3015 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3013 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3013 8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3013 9 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3009 10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3007 11 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3007 12 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3006