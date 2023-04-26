Subscribe
Toni Breidinger to make NASCAR Truck debut at Kansas

Former USAC star Toni Breidinger will make her NASCAR national series debut next week at Kansas Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Toni Breidinger to make NASCAR Truck debut at Kansas

Breidinger, who is running a partial schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season as well as competing in the new Toyota GR Cup, will drive the No. 1 Toyota for Tricon Garage in the May 6 Truck race at Kansas.

The 23-year-old will be the first Arab American woman to compete in the series and will be sponsored by Victoria’s Secret. She was featured in Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 Fall Collection Campaign.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a race car driver and a Victoria's Secret model. I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas,” Breidinger said.

“I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria's Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and Tricon Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it.”

Breidinger will be doing double-duty at Kansas, also competing in the ARCA Menards Series race with Venturini Motorsports. In three starts this season, Breidinger’s best result is 12th this past weekend at Talladega, Ala.

In 35 career starts, she has nine top-10 finishes, with a career-best eighth last season at Salem, Ind.

Breidinger captured 19 victories in her United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel midget career before making the transition to stock cars in her late teens. She holds the record for the most USAC wins by a female driver.

