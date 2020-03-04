Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Tony Stewart to return to NASCAR racing at Indianapolis

shares
comments
Tony Stewart to return to NASCAR racing at Indianapolis
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 1:59 PM

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is going to return to competition for at least one more race at one of the sport’s iconic tracks

Stewart announced Wednesday that he will compete in the July 4 Xfinity Series race at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will be contested for the first time on the track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

The three-time Cup Series champion has made 18 starts in the Brickyard 400 (winning twice), five in the Indy 500 and competed in four IROC races at the track but this will be his first Xfinity Series start.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” said Stewart. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact.

“Any time you can drive any race car at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

 

Details regarding Stewart’s car number, crew and primary sponsor will be announced closer to the race.

The infield road course at Indy has been utilized by IndyCar, Formula One, sports cars and MotorGP but this July’s race will be the first time NASCAR has used the course.

The Indiana 150 will mark Stewart’s 95th career Xfinity start and his first since the 2013 season opener at Daytona, when he earned his 11th series victory. It will also mark Stewart’s first NASCAR start since the 2016 Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Stewart’s most recent road-course outing came in a demonstration run last October at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. He took an SHR-prepared Ford Mustang specially outfitted with a passenger seat around the 3.426-mile, 20-turn layout providing rides for Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

“People sometimes say, ‘We miss seeing you behind the wheel,” and I’m like, ‘Well, you’ve just got to go to different places now’,” said Stewart, who has collected 23 sprint car wins since retiring from fulltime NASCAR competition following the 2016 season.

“I’m racing 100 times a year in a sprint car, but seeing some of these road-course races – especially the Roval at Charlotte – piqued my interest a bit, and running the stock car at COTA, it kind of fed my hunger. All of it has led me back to the place I’ve always called home – Indy.”

Read Also:

Next article
Harrison Burton scores first Xfinity Series win at Fontana

Previous article

Harrison Burton scores first Xfinity Series win at Fontana

Next article

NASCAR weekend schedule at Phoenix

NASCAR weekend schedule at Phoenix
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Charlotte

Charlotte

21 May - 23 May

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Brett Moffitt suffers fracture in both legs

2
NASCAR Cup

Sterling Marlin interview transcript

3
NASCAR Cup

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"

4
Formula 1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

2h

Latest news

Brandon Jones takes Phoenix Xfinity win in JGR 1-2-3
NSXF

Brandon Jones takes Phoenix Xfinity win in JGR 1-2-3

NASCAR weekend schedule at Phoenix
NAS

NASCAR weekend schedule at Phoenix

Tony Stewart to return to NASCAR racing at Indianapolis
NSXF

Tony Stewart to return to NASCAR racing at Indianapolis

Harrison Burton scores first Xfinity Series win at Fontana
NSXF

Harrison Burton scores first Xfinity Series win at Fontana

NASCAR weekend schedule at Fontana
NAS

NASCAR weekend schedule at Fontana

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.