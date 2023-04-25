Van Gisbergen coy on NASCAR talks

The three-time Supercars champion has been closely linked to the Trackhouse Racing-run initiative that has seen Kimi Raikkonen make a pair of NASCAR starts.

Trackhouse boss Justin Marks recently confirmed that a new driver will take over the entry next time it races, prompting speculation that van Gisbergen could be that driver given he revealed last year that preliminary talks with Marks had taken place.

Neither the Sonoma road course nor the Chicago street track events clash with Supercars rounds.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Kiwi played down any notion of a done deal, although reiterated that a NASCAR start is on his wish list.

"I'd love to do that; they've set the bar pretty high with Kimi Raikkonen," said van Gisbergen when asked about Trackhouse.

"I've tried to get in touch with Paul Morris to try and get into his contacts to give me an introduction. I'd love to do it."

A potential move outside of Supercars for van Gisbergen has been a hot topic in recent months given he was off-contract at the end of this season.

He has since re-committed to Triple Eight which means his short term future is in Australia, however he did admit to having seriously thought about other options.

Even his decision to stay put for now was based on being able to continue his extracurricular activities such as rallying and Sprintcar racing.

"There's always the appeal [of something new]; the grass is greener and fresh challenges, sometimes," he said. "But I do really enjoy where I'm at here, with the challenge of the new car and how good I have it here with the people around me.

"But the great thing about Triple Eight, and what I've got better a since I joined the team, is that I'm allowed to go challenge myself, whether its rally or speedway.

"I don't want to lose that. I love being in a top-level, professional sport. But getting to try other things is cool.

"I have enjoyed rallying. Unfortunately the WRC isn't coming to Australia or New Zealand this year, but I'm doing as much in New Zealand as I can and will try and do more in Australia.

"I feel like I've done as much GT stuff as I wanted to do, in Europe and Oz, so I want to try and do some more off-road stuff.

"I like speedway, it was good being at the back and learn new skills and move forward. And I've still got a lot to learn in speedway, that's tough. I'd love to keep getting better at that."