Subscribe
Previous / Nojiri to miss Autopolis Super Formula race due to illness Next / Lawson has “huge respect” for unwell Nojiri coming to track
Super Formula / Autopolis Qualifying report

Autopolis Super Formula: Tsuboi outpaces Lawson for maiden pole

Sho Tsuboi claimed his maiden pole position in Super Formula at Autopolis on Saturday, beating Liam Lawson to the top spot in qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sho Tsuboi, JMS P.MU／CERUMO・INGING

Inging driver Tsuboi set a time of 1m26.187s around the 4.673km circuit in Oita Prefecture with just a few seconds left to go in Q2, finding nearly eight tenths over his previous best effort in Q1.

Despite most of his main rivals leaving it even later to set their best flying laps, Tsuboi was able to hang on to the top spot of the timesheets, earning his first series pole position in 35 attempts by 0.174s.

The driver who came closest to Tsuboi’s benchmark was Red Bull junior Lawson, who secured another front row start with a time of 1m26.361s in his Mugen-run car.

Sena Sakaguchi made it two cars from Inging inside the top three, the 23-year-old qualifying a further tenth back to equal his best starting position in Super Formula.

Fastest driver in his Q1 group, Suzuka winner Ritomo Miyata ended up fourth for TOM’S with a time of 1m26.480s, while Nirei Fukuzumi qualified a strong fifth for the renamed ThreeBond team.

Kondo Racing’s Kenta Yamashita finished just 0.013s adrift of Fukuzumi in sixth, having previously shown strong pace in first practice earlier on Saturday.

Tadasuke Makino was seventh-quickest for Dandelion Racing, while Toyota Hypercar driver Ryo Hirakawa finished nearly six tenths off pole position in eighth position.

Nobuharu Matsushita was next up in ninth for B-Max, while Hirakawa’s Impul teammate Yuhi Sekiguchi could fare no better than 10th.

Ren Sato qualified 11th for Nakajima Racing while Kazuto Kotaka will line up 12th after a crash at the very end of qualifying on his sole flying lap.

Three-time Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto qualified 13th for Nakajima Racing, having missed out on a spot in Q2 by just 0.049s.

He will be joined on the seventh row of the grid by TGM’s Toshiki Oyu, who was the biggest name to drop out in his Q1 group.

Oyu’s chances weren’t helped by Hiroki Otsu - replacing an unwell Tomoki Nojiri at Mugen - spinning and crashing rear-first into the barriers with less than a minute left, wrecking the fastest lap attempts of Oyu among others.

Although the session was restarted with three minutes added to the clock, Oyu was unable to set a time good enough to progress into Q2 and bid to replicate his Suzuka pole, ending up a season-worst 14th on the grid.

Otsu’s spin leaves the Mugen super-sub 22nd and last on the grid, a major blow to both the 28-year-old and championship leader Nojiri, who had to sit out the weekend after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

Autopolis Super Formula - Q2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'26.187
2 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Team Mugen 1'26.361 0.174
3 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'26.474 0.287
4 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'26.480 0.293
5 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Racing 1'26.508 0.321
6 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 1'26.521 0.334
7 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 1'26.668 0.481
8 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'26.762 0.575
9 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
B-Max Racing Team 1'26.852 0.665
10 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'27.064 0.877
11 65 Japan Ren Sato
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'27.092 0.905
12 4 Japan Kazuto Kotaka
Kondo Racing 1'44.559 18.372
View full results
 
shares
comments

Related video

Nojiri to miss Autopolis Super Formula race due to illness

Lawson has “huge respect” for unwell Nojiri coming to track
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Ralf Schumacher: DTM will be handled more professionally by ADAC

Ralf Schumacher: DTM will be handled more professionally by ADAC

DTM

Ralf Schumacher: DTM will be handled more professionally by ADAC Ralf Schumacher: DTM will be handled more professionally by ADAC

Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season

Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season

IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season Wayne Taylor Racing to add second Acura in 2024 IMSA season

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Misc General

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast” Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe