Supercars / Hidden Valley Practice report
Supercars / Hidden Valley Practice report

Darwin Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Jamie Whincup topped the second Supercars practice session for the Darwin Triple Crown.

The seven-time series champion came out on of a frantic end to the half-hour session as drivers looked for one-lap pace from the new super soft tyre.

Whincup became the first driver to dip into the 1m05s for the day, a 1m05.879s leaving him a little over a tenth ahead of Team 18's Scott Pye.

"The session was good," said Whincup.

"The weather is predictable, the track stays consistent year on year and because its a super soft round we've got plenty of practice tyres to try and make the car go quicker.

"It's nice having the tyres to be able to do genuine back-to-back testing."

Anton De Pasquale ended up third, despite a mid-session spin, while Practice 1 pacesetter Nick Percat capped off a solid day with the fourth fastest time.

Will Davison was fifth ahead of title fellow title contenders Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen, with Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney and Brodie Kostecki rounding out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'05.879
2 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'06.009 0.129 0.129
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'06.035 0.155 0.026
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'06.062 0.182 0.026
5 17 Australia Will Davison
1'06.123 0.243 0.061
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'06.132 0.252 0.009
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'06.145 0.265 0.013
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'06.165 0.285 0.020
9 44 Australia James Courtney
1'06.197 0.317 0.031
10 99 Brodie Kostecki
1'06.275 0.395 0.078
11 35 Australia Zane Goddard
1'06.323 0.443 0.048
12 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'06.340 0.460 0.016
13 3 Australia Tim Slade
1'06.345 0.465 0.005
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'06.370 0.490 0.024
15 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'06.431 0.551 0.060
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
1'06.476 0.596 0.045
17 9 Australia Will Brown
1'06.487 0.607 0.010
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'06.514 0.635 0.027
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'06.525 0.645 0.010
20 26 Australia David Reynolds
1'06.534 0.654 0.009
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones
1'06.658 0.778 0.123
22 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'06.665 0.785 0.007
23 55 Australia Thomas Randle
1'06.669 0.789 0.003
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'06.785 0.905 0.116
25 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'06.866 0.986 0.081
26 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
1'07.080 1.200 0.213
View full results
