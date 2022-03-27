Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two Next / Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing
Supercars / Symmons Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep

Shane van Gisbergen complete a Symmons Plains clean sweep with a controlled win in the third and final heat.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep
Listen to this article

The Kiwi was forced to come from the second row of the grid for Race 3, after having what looked to be a pole lap in qualifying earlier today ruined by a clash with Tim Slade.

That job was made slightly easier on just the second lap of the race when early leader Jack Le Brocq, driving a hastily-repaired Holden following a Race 2 shunt, locked up at the hairpin.

That elevated van Gisbergen to second behind new leader Will Davison, who immediately came under fire from the Red Bull Holden.

It took just a lap for van Gisbergen to find a way a through with a forceful move at Turn 6. 

Davison was then left to scrap with teammate Anton De Pasquale and Matt Stone Racing driver Todd Hazelwood, De Pasquale eventually emerging in second place.

In a bid to undercut weekend-long form man van Gisbergen, Dick Johnson Racing opted to pit De Pasquale on Lap 9.

But van Gisbergen had enough pace that he was able to keep going until Lap 23, take his mandatory service, and emerge with both the lead and better quality rubber.

From there it was a case of managing the gap back to the DJR pair as he took his third win from three races.

"It's pretty awesome," said van Gisbergen.  "I can't thank Ampol Red Bull Racing enough. The car has been good all weekend and Broc [Feeney] has been up there as well. 

"Each race we had to work for it, [there were] some more good passes then, I hope it was good to watch. I'm pumped."

Van Gisbergen also revealed that he tried to trick DJR into pitting its cars early by reporting a lack of rear grip over the radio. 

"I was screaming over the radio pretending I had no rear and made them pit early and then I just went," he laughed. "Sucked in."

Davison ended up second after running down De Pasquale on better rubber late in the race.

David Reynolds capped off a solid day with a fourth place to go with his Race 2 podium, while Hazelwood ended up the best of the MSR cars in fifth.

Cam Waters finished sixth ahead of Mark Winterbottom, Feeney, James Courtney and Nick Percat. 

It was another tough outing for former series leader Chaz Mostert, though, who could manage just 18th.

His poor weekend has left him fourth in the standings, the gap to now leader Shane van Gisbergen already 145 points.

Anton De Pasquale is closest to van Gisbergen with a 67-point deficit while Davison is 122 points in arrears. 

The season continues at the Australian Grand Prix on April 7-10.

Tasmania Supercars - Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1.188
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 2.783
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 3.197
5 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 5.994
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 7.542
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 9.679
8 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 10.365
9 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 11.652
10 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 15.417
11 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 16.181
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 18.062
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 18.831
14 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 22.689
15 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 22.775
16 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 25.224
17 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 28.000
18 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 28.115
19 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 29.834
20 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 30.772
21 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 38.690
22 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 41.333
23 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 42.881
24 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 44.193
25 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two
Previous article

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two
Next article

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Council green lights Sandown redevelopment plan
Supercars

Council green lights Sandown redevelopment plan

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing Symmons
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to victory Symmons
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to victory

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals Sydney
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst
Endurance

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Supercar, rally car to do battle at Albert Park Symmons
Supercars

Supercar, rally car to do battle at Albert Park

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer
Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Council green lights Sandown redevelopment plan
Supercars Supercars

Council green lights Sandown redevelopment plan

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen: No mind games to passing

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep
Supercars Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen completes sweep

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two
Supercars Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.