Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

The two-car squad is yet to go public with its full Bathurst line-up, the seats alongside Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard the finale question marks over the Great Race grid.

The Kostecki seat is widely-expected to go to Jake's brother Kurt, who has been running a wildcard programme with Walkinshaw Andretti United this year.

As for Goddard's partner, a number of Super2 contenders have been linked to the drive, including MSR's own second-tier drive Aaron Seton.

The experienced Dean Canto is another driver with MSR links in an engineering role that has been rumoured as a potential Bathurst signing.

Elsewhere the grid is set, or at least mostly, with every other team having confirmed its drivers.

There are still some questions to be answered at Dick Johnson Racing, given the recent change to the Supercars schedule has opened up the opportunity for Scott McLaughlin to return after all.

Chances of the three-time champ making it back were sunk by the IndyCar schedule, only for the postponement of the Great Race to potentially make a trip down under possible.

It will, however, depend on both the off-season IndyCar testing schedule and the ability for McLaughlin to secure a place in Australia's supervised quarantine programme.

If McLaughlin can't make it, Alex Davison is on standby to partner brother Will in the #17 DJR Mustang. If McLaughlin is able to travel, it's thought he may well partner Anton De Pasquale in the #11, while Tony D'Alberto will team up with Will Davison.

Triple Eight is locked in, Craig Lowndes to partner Jamie Whincup and Garth Tander to partner Shane van Gisbergen, while the squad's wildcard entry will be raced by Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

Tickford Racing has its three drivers signed but has not locked in exact combinations. A long-rumoured outcome is Alex Premat with Cam Waters, James Moffat with Jack Le Brocq and Thomas Randle with James Courtney.

Erebus Motorsport is sorted for what will be a three-pronged attack at the Mountain, with Jack Perkins sharing with Will Brown and David Russell with Brodie Kostecki in the main entries. The team's wildcard will be raced by Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Team 18 has landed Michael Caruso for its Bathurst assault, the race winner set to team up with Mark Winterbottom. James Golding has earned a second Great Race outing with the team, and will move over to Scott Pye's car.

Walkinshaw Andretti United scored top recruit Lee Holdsworth to share its lead entry with Chaz Mostert, while Warren Luff returns alongside Bryce Fullwood.

Brad Jones Racing has all eight drivers locked in for Bathurst, Dale Wood to partner Nick Percat, Dean Fiore to partner Todd Hazelwood, Ash Walsh to partner Jack Smith and Chris Pither to partner Macauley Jones.

Kelly Grove Racing will re-unite 2017 Bathurst 1000 winners David Reynolds and Luke Youlden, while also bringing international GT ace Earl Bamber back for another crack at the Mountain, this time alongside Andre Heimgartner.

Team Sydney yesterday locked in team owner Jonathon Webb to partner Fabian Coulthard and Dylan O'Keeffe with Garry Jacobson.

Another team owner set to join the grid is Tim Blanchard, who will partner Tim Slade in the Blanchard Racing Team entry.

The Bathurst 1000 is set to take place on November 4-7.

2021 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Primary Driver Co-driver Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Triple Eight Race Engineering Russell Ingall Broc Feeney Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Scott McLaughlin* Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Tony D'Alberto* Tickford Racing Cam Waters Alex Premat* Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq James Moffat* Tickford Racing James Courtney Thomas Randle* Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell Erebus Motorsport Greg Murphy Richie Stanaway Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Team 18 Scott Pye James Golding Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Warren Luff Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Dale Wood Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Dean Fiore Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Chris Pither Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Ash Walsh Kelly Grove Racing Andre Heimgartner Earl Bamber Kelly Grove Racing David Reynolds Luke Youlden Team Sydney Fabian Coulthard Jonathon Webb Team Sydney Garry Jacobson Dylan O'Keeffe Blanchard Racing Team Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Matt Stone Racing Jake Kostecki TBC Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard TBC

* Pairing yet to be confirmed