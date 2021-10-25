Tickets Subscribe
Previous / COTA W Series: Chadwick champion after dominating finale
W Series News

Chadwick: 2021 W Series title "felt harder fought" than 2019 triumph

By:

Jamie Chadwick says her 2021 W Series title felt “harder fought” than her 2019 win, but feels “sweeter” because of the tough season-long battle.

Chadwick: 2021 W Series title "felt harder fought" than 2019 triumph

The double champion endured a season-long battle with Alice Powell, entering the season finale double header at the Circuit of the Americas level on 109 points.

But she snatched the title after dominating both races, winning the first from second place before a lights-to-flag victory in the decider on Sunday.

Speaking after the Austin weekend, Chadwick said her victory was "hard to put into words."

"I feel like this year's been quite high pressure," she said. "I feel like I've been pushed all the way and coming to America it did feel like I had to level up and make sure that we did everything possible. Relieved and happy, honestly couldn't be happier to have got the title.

"Today I knew that it would be about the start, obviously I had Abbi [Pulling] was fast in qualifying – she qualified on pole in the first race – alongside me, so I just felt quite confident I had to make the most of being on pole position and get the best start possible and then from there I had to manage the race.

"So yeah, I was really happy that I did that and after the first lap I just enjoyed it to be honest, just every lap enjoyed it as much as I could and fortunately the reward was there at the end."

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Chadwick, who is also a Williams development driver said although the titles "both mean a lot", this year felt harder fought.

Powell brought the fight to the reigning champion from the off, with the pair scoring three wins apiece before the Austin decider.

Chadwick said: "I think in 2019 I got quite a big advantage early on and then it was just managing it, whereas this year every race it was tossing between Alice and I.

"It was tough, I keep saying it but it felt higher pressure this year and it also felt like the stakes were higher, the sense of occasion being on the Formula 1 package, everything about it just felt like we needed to constantly be performing.

"Obviously really happy to have come out on top but definitely a tougher year, I would say, maybe makes it a little bit sweeter this year than 2019."

COTA W Series: Chadwick champion after dominating finale

Previous article

COTA W Series: Chadwick champion after dominating finale
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019

