WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Bahrain II / Breaking news

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway

shares
comments
WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway
By:

Toyota LMP1 driver Mike Conway believes winning the FIA World Endurance Championship title at Bahrain makes up for his disappointments at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Briton, who sealed the title together with Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez by winning Saturday's title-deciding Bahrain 8 Hours, claimed that he "would definitely take the world championship over Le Mans". 

"Hopefully Le Mans will come eventually, but to wrap up the world championship is definitely harder than winning just Le Mans, because we have got six-hour races and eight-hour races and they all count in the end," he said. 

"It's is nice to get the season done and finally wrap it up, kind of a bit of a weight lifted off."

From the editor, also read:

Victory in the WEC for Conway and his co-drivers follows a series of near-misses at Le Mans, including in 2019 when a late puncture for Lopez set in motion a sequence of events that robbed the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid of victory.

The Toyota team changed the wrong tyre on the car because the system of pressure sensors had been incorrectly wired, handing the victory to the sister #8 Toyota driven by Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima. 

This year at Le Mans an exhaust problem that cost Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez nearly half a minute in the pits lost them a shot at the victory when they had a narrow performance margin over the #8 car. 

Conway explained that he believes that victory for his car in the Spa 6 Hours in August when the #7 car overcame a bigger success handicap than their teammates in the #8 Toyota proved decisive in the championship battle. 

"I think that is what kept us in the hunt after Le Mans," he said. "I feel like apart from Le Mans, we really made the most of every situation."

The system of LMP1 success handicaps introduced for the 2019/20 WEC season meant the drivers of #7 car had a overcome a 0.44s differential in the penalties carried by the two Toyotas at the Belgian race. 

In Bahrain, the Buemi, Nakajima and Brendon Hartley had to make up for a 0.54s deficit under the points-based penalty system. 

Conway said that he and his co-drivers "still had to work for it despite having those tenths in the pocket", pointing to a mid-race safety car on Saturday that wiped out a lead off over a minute for the #7 Toyota. 

"You couldn't relax - we were racing all the way to the last stop," he said. "Even when we had the minute lead again, you could see how quickly that can evaporate with the safety car. 

"You never know, you could get a puncture, which would bring them back into contention. We were trying to stretch the lead because things like that can happen."

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win

Previous article

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain II
Drivers Mike Conway
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

Morbidelli hails “best race in MotoGP” after Valencia win
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli hails “best race in MotoGP” after Valencia win

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Race report

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain

Trending

1
Formula 1

Late Leclerc mistake led to radio outburst in Turkish GP

45min
2
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

3
MotoGP

Morbidelli hails “best race in MotoGP” after Valencia win

19min
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway
WEC

WEC title makes up for Le Mans heartbreak - Conway

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win
WEC

Da Costa: "No complaints" about teammate clash that cost win

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota #7 wins race to claim title

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain
WEC

Toyota says #8 car can overcome handicap at Bahrain

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Lopez put #7 Toyota on pole for decider
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Lopez put #7 Toyota on pole for decider

Latest videos

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony 02:38
WEC
50m

8 Hours of Bahrain: Awards ceremony

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights 03:12
WEC
Nov 14, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Race highlights

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights 02:13
WEC
Nov 13, 2020

8 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying highlights

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard 04:15
WEC
Oct 31, 2020

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.