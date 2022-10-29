Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career Next / Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
WEC / Ferrari Hypercar unveil News

Ferrari unveils 499P Le Mans Hypercar in full race livery

The new Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s FIA World Endurance Championship has been named the 499P.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ferrari unveils 499P Le Mans Hypercar in full race livery
Listen to this article

The type number of the LMH hybrid prototype was revealed along with the livery in which it will race in the 2023 WEC, as well as the configuration of the car's internal combustion engine, on its official launch at Imola on Saturday evening.

The 499P nomenclature follows a naming tradition that dates back to the earliest Ferraris: 499 is the capacity in cubic centimetres of one cylinder of the car's three-litre V6 twin-turbo powerplant, while the 'P' stands for prototype.

The LMH's V6 has the same 120-degree architecture as the engine in the new 296 GT3 launched in July, but is an all-new design.

"It is not the same engine," said Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of design and development at Ferrari's Attivita Sportive GT sportscar racing department.

"It is the same architecture as the 296, but it is a stressed engine, which means the structure has to be totally different.

"Selecting the V6 was definitely the right path to follow considering the way our range of road cars is moving - it was natural to go that route.

"But it wasn't a compromise because a V6 is small, light and very compact: this gives an advantage in packaging, weight distribution and centre of gravity."

The colour scheme in which the 499P was unveiled at Ferrari's Finali Mondiali - the world finals for its one-make challenge series - tips its hat to the last prototype campaign mounted by the factory.

The predominantly red livery with yellow trimming is reminiscent of the lead Ferrari 312PB entered through the 1972 and '73 World Championship for Makes seasons for Jacky Ickx, Brian Redman and Arturo Merzario among others.

Ferrari 499P

Ferrari 499P

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari won the WCM, the forerunner of today's WEC, with the three-litre Group 5 car in the first of those years.

One of the two 499Ps to be run under the Ferrari AF Corse banner in 2023 will carry the race number #50 to mark the half century since the marque's withdrawal as a factory from front-line sportscar racing and its last bid for outright honours at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The second car will carry #51, a symbolic number for Ferrari in GT racing.

The four GTE Pro drivers' titles claimed by Ferrari since the rebirth of the WEC in 2012 have all been won by the #51 entry fielded by the AF Corse factory team.

Ferrari sportscar racing boss Antonello Coletta described the Ferrari 499P "as a tribute to our past and a manifesto for our future".

"The 499 confirms our commitment to endurance racing, which is part of our history and part of a tradition of using this kind of competition to test new technologies," he said.

The LMH rules have allowed the 499P to be given a look that makes it recognisably a Ferrari.

"When I see this car, it is clearly a Ferrari," said Cannizzo.

He explained that the twin rear wing set-up had "been quite interesting for Centro Stile [Ferrari's styling department] because they could play a little bit with our ideas".

Ferrari 499P

Ferrari 499P

Photo by: Ferrari

The lower element incorporates the rear lights in a single bar running the width of the wing.

No drivers have been announced for the LMH WEC programme, but Coletta reiterated Ferrari's intention to fill the six WEC LMH seats from its existing pool of GT drivers.

"The choice of drivers will be from the Ferrari family," he said. "We have very consistent drivers in the GT family; 100 percent the choice will be from inside our house."

Ferrari has so far completed more than 12,000km of testing on two 499P chassis.

Homologation of the car is expected to be completed by the end of this year ahead of the 499P's race debut in the opening round of next year's WEC, the Sebring 1000 Miles in March.

shares
comments

Related video

Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career
Previous article

Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career
Next article

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari testing with two 499P WEC hypercars from early stage Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

Ferrari testing with two 499P WEC hypercars from early stage

How the returning motorsport ‘Olympics’ is aiming to make its mark
General

How the returning motorsport ‘Olympics’ is aiming to make its mark

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Latest news

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola

Thomas Neubauer held off the attacks from Eliseo Donno, who was forced to retire with a damaged front suspension, to take the title of Trofeo Pirelli World Champion.

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands
General General

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands

Tom Coronel scored the Netherlands’ second gold medal of the FIA Motorsport Games after controlling the Touring Car contest at Paul Ricard.

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock

The over-enthusiastic behaviour of fans in the Formula 1 paddock in Mexico City has left drivers frustrated and calling for more respect for their personal space.

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration

Mick Schumacher was left frustrated during Formula 1 qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix after a track limits offence cost him a lap time that would have allowed him to progress into Q2.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.