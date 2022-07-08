Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024 Next / The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
WEC / Monza News

Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Richard Lietz will miss this weekend’s round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Monza after testing positive for COVID. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in
Listen to this article

The Austrian Porsche factory driver will be replaced in the #91 GTE Pro class 911 RSR alongside Gianmaria Bruni for the Monza 6 Hours on Sunday by Makowiecki, who was the third driver in the car when it took the class win at the double-points Le Mans WEC round last month. 

Lietz tested positive for COVID on Wednesday night prior to his scheduled departure for Monza, and after a second positive test on Thursday Porsche approached the stewards of the meeting about bringing in a replacement. 

The announcement from Porsche on Friday morning of Lietz’s replacement by Makowiecki on Twitter coincided with the publication of a stewards bulletin accepting the German manufacturer’s request to make a change.  

Frenchman Makowiecki was understood to be travelling from his home in Montpellier at the time of the announcement and should be in situ at the track for the start of the opening 90-minute session of free practice at 15:30 local time. 

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Makowiecki, who has been a Porsche factory driver since 2014, will be making his first appearance in a regular WEC round since last November’s Bahrain season-finale. 

Porsche opted to run three drivers in each of its Manthey-run factory cars for the eight-hour race in the Middle East, also bringing in Michael Christensen to share the sister car with Kevin Estre and Neel Jani.  

Both Makowiecki and Christensen also contested the eight-hour WEC fixture as third drivers in the two works mid-engined 911 RSR-19s at the Algarve circuit near Portimao in June last year.  

Lietz’s absence from Monza effectively ends his bid for a second WEC GTE Pro title to go with the crown he won in 2015. 

He and Bruni lead the championship race going into the Italian race, with a three-point lead over team-mates Estre and Christensen and five points over factory AF Corse Ferrari drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado

Porsche has not been fined for the change of driver, the stewards’ bulletin confirmed.

  • Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 
shares
comments

Related video

Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024
Previous article

Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024
Next article

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind Monza
WEC

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind

Habsburg plans first fan-owned sportscar team in WEC
WEC

Habsburg plans first fan-owned sportscar team in WEC

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Frédéric Makowiecki More from
Frédéric Makowiecki
Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Porsche braced for "hard" Le Mans due to lack of BoP changes

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

Tandy “very sad” in Sebring glory as Porsche signs off Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Tandy “very sad” in Sebring glory as Porsche signs off

Latest news

Glickenhaus to miss Fuji WEC race over cost concerns
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus to miss Fuji WEC race over cost concerns

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind

Archive: The dramatic ending to Toyota and Peugeot's last Monza showdown
WEC WEC

Archive: The dramatic ending to Toyota and Peugeot's last Monza showdown

Monza WEC: Toyota heads Peugeot in red-flagged FP2
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Toyota heads Peugeot in red-flagged FP2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.