Monza WEC: Lopez secures Toyota clean sweep in practice
WEC / Monza Qualifying report

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine

By:

Toyota driver Jose Maria Lopez bounced back from a mistake on his first hot lap in qualifying to claim pole for Sunday's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Monza.

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine

Lopez went straight on at the first chicane on his opening attempt, but two laps later he was able to get down to a 1m35.899s in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid to snatch the pole from teammate Brendon Hartley. 

Hartley's 1m35.961s left him just six hundredths behind Lopez, who has been fastest in every session of the Monza weekend so far, and was good enough for second position.

Lopez said: "It's not usual to be quickest in every session: I felt confident, but I put a bit of suspense into it. 

"We'd discussed with the team that we were only going to go once, so I went for it and still managed to do the lap after three laps on the tyres."

Nicolas Lapierre was only two tenths off Lopez in the Alpine A480-Gisbon grandfathered LMP1 car with a best lap of 1m36.121s. 

The Frenchman made a last bid for pole after the 10-minute session was red-flagged when Stoffel Vandoorne crashed his JOTA Oreca 07 LMP2 on the exit of the second Lesmo righthander, but failed to improve his time. 

The best of the two Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMHs got within a second of the pace after a late improvement from fourth-placed Pipo Derani. 

The Brazilian found three tenths with a 1m36.686s right at the end of the session, although he did not improve his position in the five-car Hypercar field.

Richard Westbrook, who didn't go for a time after the red flag, ended up fifth with a best lap of 1m38.323s. 

Charles Milesi took a maiden WEC pole in LMP2 for the Belgian WRT squad. 

The Frenchman's 1m38.527s aboard his Oreca 07 set before the red flag secured him the top spot despite a late improvement from Filipe Albuquerque after the break. 

The United Autosports Oreca driver got to within three hundredths of the WRT car with a 1m38.557s to move up to second. 

Ben Hanley took third position for DragonSpeed with a 1m38.663s, while Nyck de Vries was fourth for Racing Team Nederland.

Kevin Estre maintained his monopoly on the GTE Pro pole with his third qualifying top spot of the season — and fourth in a row — for Porsche. 

The Frenchman posted a 1m45.412s on his second flier after straightlining the first chicane on his opening lap to just do enough to beat Alessandro Pier Guidi in the best of the factory AF Corse Ferraris. 

Pier Guidi's 1m45.477s in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo gave him a margin of just over a tenth over the second Porsche 911 RSR in which Gianmaria Bruni made a late improvement to 1m45.844s. 

Miguel Molina took fourth in  the #52 Ferrari with a 1m46.214s.

Ben Keating came out on top in a battle for GTE Am pole with Francois Perrodo that continued after the chequered flag had fallen. 

Both drivers set their fastest times on their last laps of the 10-minute session, TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage driver Keating's 1m47.272s just shading Perrodo's 1m47.541s in the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

Hypercar and LMP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'35.899
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'35.961 0.062
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'36.121 0.222
4 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Olivier Pla
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'36.686 0.787
5 709 France Romain Dumas
France Franck Mailleux
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'38.323 2.424
6 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.527 2.628
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.557 2.658
8 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.663 2.764
9 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.726 2.827
10 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.829 2.930
11 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.890 2.991
12 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.472 3.573
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.491 3.592
14 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.905 4.006
15 20 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.026 4.127
16 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka
Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'40.413 4.514
17 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Oreca 07 LMP2
GTE results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Avg Time Gap
1 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 5 1'45.412
2 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 5 1'45.477 0.065
3 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 5 1'45.844 0.432
4 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 5 1'46.214 0.802
5 33 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 6 1'47.272 1.860
6 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'47.541 2.129
7 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'47.950 2.538
8 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'48.057 2.645
9 61 Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
France Simon Mann
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'48.227 2.815
10 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5 1'48.403 2.991
11 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'48.437 3.025
12 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 5 1'48.457 3.045
13 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 5 1'48.700 3.288
14 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'48.766 3.354
15 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 5 1'49.128 3.716
16 88 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Germany Marco Seefried
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 5 1'49.211 3.799
17 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'49.244 3.832
18 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Maxwell Root
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 5 1'51.051 5.639
19 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2
