Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

shares
comments
By:

Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo believes his World Rally Championship team “cannot be proud” of its Rally Monte Carlo showing so far.

At the 2021 opener, Thierry Neuville and new co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe are the highest-placed i20 WRC crew in fourth after three days of competition, seven seconds off a podium place, while teammate Dani Sordo is over a minute behind the Belgian pairing in fifth.

The mixed-surface event started in promising fashion for the Alzenau-based squad, with Ott Tanak charging into an early lead on Thursday before incorrect tyre calls and engine turbo problems during the course of Friday demoted him to third.

The woes for Hyundai and Tanak intensified on Saturday when he retired after suffering two tyre punctures and plummeted down the leaderboard for 14th.

Despite having just one spare in the boot of his car he eventually made it back to service where organisers deemed he was in breach of the rules due to there being insufficient rubber on one of the rims to drive on public roads.

“If we have to assess the picture as it currently stands, we cannot be proud of the job we have done so far,” said Adamo, who also saw Wydaeghe and Carlos Del Barrio each handed a 400 Euro fine after failing to fasten their helmet straps for the Saint-Clement to Freissinieres stage. Current Rally Monte Carlo leader Sebastien Ogier also fell foul of the regulations and give the same penalty.

“It is not the kind of rally performance we wish to show and it’s another day where we are just bringing things home,” he added.

“Sadly, we lost Ott and Martin to a double puncture; it happened on the only occasion in the World Championship where we can’t rejoin on Sunday, so the fans at home will not be able to enjoy another driver in the Power Stage. The rules are the rules, and we stick to them.

“There is not much more to add on a day that has not been at a Hyundai Motorsport level.

“Still, we have learned many times in the past the rally is never over until it is over. Monte is the flagship of this saying.”

Read Also:

Toyota’s three drivers currently lock out the podium places at Monte Carlo, and if the picture remains unchanged by close of play tomorrow, it will have opened up a commanding lead in both title fights. 

Related video

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

Previous article

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Trending Today

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

CHAMPCAR/CART: Merle Bettenhausen Speaks to Oldtimers
Vintage Vintage / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Merle Bettenhausen Speaks to Oldtimers

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA / News

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tom Mitchell team owner
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

Tom Mitchell team owner

Roush Fenway, Ryan Newman to debut new sponsor at Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Roush Fenway, Ryan Newman to debut new sponsor at Daytona

Latest news

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Nostalgia

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Stage report

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF

Tanak blames recce error for Rally Monte Carlo retirement
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak blames recce error for Rally Monte Carlo retirement

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

18h
2
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

5
Kart

Stirling Fairman claims karting title in comeback season after 2011 crash

Latest news

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

WRC
32m
Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

WRC
58m
Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF

WRC
3h
Tanak blames recce error for Rally Monte Carlo retirement

Tanak blames recce error for Rally Monte Carlo retirement

WRC
4h
Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally

WRC
21h

Latest videos

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo 01:38
WRC
1h

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon at Rallye Monte-Carlo

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 8-9 01:51
WRC
5h

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 8-9

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 6-7 01:51
WRC
Jan 22, 2021

Rallye Monte-Carlo: Highlights Stages 6-7

Rally Monte Carlo: Highlights Stages 3-5 01:50
WRC
Jan 22, 2021

Rally Monte Carlo: Highlights Stages 3-5

WRC: Monte Carlo 1991 - François Delecour loses the lead of the rally 02:25
WRC
Jan 22, 2021

WRC: Monte Carlo 1991 - François Delecour loses the lead of the rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.