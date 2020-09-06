Top events
World Superbike / Aragon II / Race report

Scott Redding inflicted Jonathan Rea's first defeat in a Superpole race of the 2020 World Superbike season by grabbing victory in Sunday's first encounter of the day at Aragon.

Ducati rider Redding's championship hopes took a blow on Saturday as he crashed out of the first race of the weekend, giving Kawasaki rider Rea a 30-point lead in the standings.

But the reigning British Superbike champion struck back by passing poleman Rea on the opening tour of the 10-lap sprint race with a bold inside move at Turn 15.

Rea briefly retook the lead on the second lap only to lose it almost immediately, and spent the rest of the race in the wheeltracks of Redding.

The gap between the pair was just under a second at the finish, with Redding cutting Rea's championship lead to 27 points ahead of the second full-length race of the weekend.

Some 3.6s behind Ducati stablemate Redding, Saturday winner Michael Ruben Rinaldi enjoyed a quiet run to the final podium spot on the Go Eleven-run Panigale V4 R.

Fourth place was much more hotly contested as Honda man Alvaro Bautista was able to battle his way past Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) at Turn 1 on the eighth lap, and then hold off a late charge by the second works Ducati of Chaz Davies to hang on to the place.

Lowes, still suffering from illness, had to be content with sixth ahead of the best of the Yamaha riders, Toprak Razgatlioglu, who ran fourth early on only to fade later.

Completing the points-scorers were Leon Haslam (Honda) and Tom Sykes (BMW), with Yamaha man Michael van der Mark missing out on a point in 10th place.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 10
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10 0.970
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 3.685
4 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 10 4.833
5 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 10 5.097
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 5.725
7 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10 7.822
8 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 10 7.866
9 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 10 8.210
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 10 8.587
11 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 10 9.942
12 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 10 10.363
13 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 10 11.926
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 10 16.157
15 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib
Kawasaki 10 16.237
16 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 10 16.529
17 33 Italy Marco Melandri
Ducati 10 17.384
18 71 Italy Matteo Ferrari
Ducati 10 28.204
19 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 10 30.917
20 40 Spain Roman Ramos
Kawasaki 10 31.003
21 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 10 32.699
View full results
Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi gets first win, Redding crashes

Previous article

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi gets first win, Redding crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon II
Author Jamie Klein

