Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
World Superbike / Estoril Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

By:
, News Editor

Jonathan Rea made it two pole positions from two events in the 2021 World Superbike season so far as he beat Scott Redding to the top spot in qualifying at Estoril.

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

Kawasaki man Rea led the opening runs on a 1m36.635s in the 15-minute Superpole session, but it was ex-MotoGP racer Redding that was first to break through the existing lap record when he posted a 1m36.047s aboard his factory Ducati with four minutes to go.

Two minutes later however Rea struck back with a 1m35.876s, which was enough for him to claim the top spot in qualifying for the second weekend in a row.

Alex Lowes made it two Kawasakis on the front row with a time just 0.007s slower than Redding.

Toprak Razgatlioglu had entered the session firmly among the favourites for pole after topping Friday practice, but the Yamaha rider struggled to put a lap together in Superpole.

The Turkish rider salvaged fourth on the grid on his final run, in which he had to force his way by the Go Eleven Ducati of Chaz Davies at the final corner, ending up 0.288s off the pace.

Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and the top BMW of Tom Sykes completed the second row.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again unable to match the pace of Ducati teammate Redding and will start Saturday's opening race from seventh, followed by the RC Squadra Corse BMW of Eugene Laverty and the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias.

Tito Rabat (Barni Ducati) rounded out the top 10, following in the slipstream of Redding for his second run and running spectacularly wide at Turn 1 after crossing the start/finish line.

Honda had a session to forget as Alvaro Bautista could only manage 12th on the grid, behind the second factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli, while Leon Haslam was down in 15th.

Davies will start down in 16th after losing time being stood up by Razgatlioglu on his last run.

UPDATE: A number of riders had their best laptimes deleted for not respecting yellow flags at Turn 1 (caused by Rabat's off), including Lowes, who therefore loses his front row grid spot.

Lowes now lines up in 10th place, while Razgatlioglu moves up to third on the grid ahead of Gerloff, Sykes and Rinaldi. Mahias, Rabat and Locatelli now make up the third row.

Laverty likewise lost his best time, slipping to 13th on the grid behind fellow BMW men Jonas Folger and Michael van der Mark, while Bautista has dropped all the way down to 18th.

Qualifying results (before penalties applied):

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'35.876
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'36.047 0.171
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'36.054 0.178
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'36.164 0.288
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'36.350 0.474
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'36.369 0.493
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'36.532 0.656
8 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'36.604 0.728
9 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'36.863 0.987
10 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'36.892 1.016
11 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'37.031 1.155
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'37.032 1.156
13 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'37.128 1.252
14 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'37.193 1.317
15 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'37.399 1.523
16 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'37.422 1.546
17 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'37.501 1.625
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'37.611 1.735
19 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'38.512 2.636
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'38.854 2.978
21 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'40.008 4.132
22 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 1'40.288 4.412
View full results
shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

21h
2
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

22h
3
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

3h
4
Formula 1

Rosberg in "wrong" engine mode before Hamilton crash

5
Formula 1

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

2h
Latest news
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

1h
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

20h
Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year
WSBK

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year

May 25, 2021
Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium
WSBK

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium

May 25, 2021
Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call
Video Inside
WSBK

Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call

May 24, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated 00:37
World Superbike
May 25, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call 00:39
World Superbike
May 24, 2021

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call

WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash 00:42
World Superbike
May 23, 2021

WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash

WSBK: Davies claims Ducati not putting enough effort 00:32
World Superbike
May 23, 2021

WSBK: Davies claims Ducati not putting enough effort

WSBK: Rea takes 100th victory 06:24
World Superbike
May 22, 2021

WSBK: Rea takes 100th victory

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kobayashi: Hydrogen car finish 'like a win in the old days' Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu

Kobayashi: Hydrogen car finish 'like a win in the old days'

Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race Algarve
WEC

Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Trending Today

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

Captain's Corner: Walt Czarnecki on Penske's long history with MIS
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Captain's Corner: Walt Czarnecki on Penske's long history with MIS

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed
Supercars Supercars

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium
World Superbike World Superbike

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.