Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso "on tiptoes" in first stages of Dakar debut

shares
comments
Alonso "on tiptoes" in first stages of Dakar debut
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 5, 2020, 4:54 PM

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso says he was driving “on tiptoes” on his debut Dakar Rally stage, and plans to continue to pace himself until the traffic “jungle” clears up later in the marathon.

Alonso, who is partnered by co-driver Marc Coma in a Toyota Hilux, finished 11th-fastest on the first 319km stage of the Saudi Arabia-based marathon.

He was 10 minutes slower than the leading Toyota of Nasser Al-Attiyah, but outpaced the other Dakar champion in the roster, Giniel de Villiers, who had to do a big chunk of the test on a punctured tyre.

“We had a day not without complications, because everyone had them and that will be the case every day, but we’ve tried to keep the problems as minor as possible,” Alonso said.

“The car went well in the stage, it felt good, I was very comfortable with it and had no scares, as we wanted to start a bit cautiously.

“The idea is to do these first few stages on tiptoes, without any excesses or doing anything strange, just trying to learn more about the race while we are in it and get to know the car and the terrain a bit better.”

Asked whether his pace on the opening stage had been as expected, he said: “I think they [the regulars] have all been going faster, they've just had more mishaps than I have.

“The rhythm is more or less as I expected, I have a little more in the pocket, but it's not the time to take it out yet.

“Hopefully in the second week there will not be so many cars, so many bikes, so many quads [bikes and quads had started the stage earlier], as it's a jungle from the mid-stage onwards.

“In the second week we hope to have calmer stages. If we arrive [to that point] with the car in perfect condition, we’ll try to push a bit more then.”

Alonso stressed it would be important to remain within the top 10 for the sake of road position, as the leading runners start three minutes apart based on the previous day’s results – while the gaps between the cars further down the order are smaller.

“It’s important for visibility, because when you get lost and find your way again and suddenly you're behind other cars, you do 10 kilometres at 50 km/h because you can't see anything.”

Regarding his five-time Dakar champion co-driver, Alonso said he and Coma were still in the “honeymoon” phase.

“It’s clear that I don’t have the authority to question what he does. Even when we get lost, he explains to me that it’s normal and that it will happen many more times. Even if it’s frustrating at the time because it’s the heat of the moment and the visibility can get more limited, but when the stage is over you realise that we’ve done our best.”

Next article
Price's roadbook "tore in half" during Dakar opener

Previous article

Price's roadbook "tore in half" during Dakar opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 1: Jeddah - Al Wajh
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Gazoo Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 2: Al Wajh - Neom Starts in
08 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
00 Seconds

Trending

1
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
WRC

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi

Nov 5, 2017
4
SCCA

Willow Springs results 97-05-26

5
NASCAR Cup

Robby Benton joins Penske as NASCAR team manager

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Explore Jeddah 01:39
Dakar
14m

Dakar 2020: Explore Jeddah

Dakar 2020: Day 1 highlights 04:18
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2020: Day 1 highlights

Dakar 2020 preview 02:48
Dakar

Dakar 2020 preview

Dakar 2020: Nasser Al-Attiyah interview 00:52
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Nasser Al-Attiyah interview

Dakar 2020: Fernando Alonso interview 01:48
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Fernando Alonso interview

Latest news

Alonso "on tiptoes" in first stages of Dakar debut
DAKR

Alonso "on tiptoes" in first stages of Dakar debut

Price's roadbook "tore in half" during Dakar opener
DAKR

Price's roadbook "tore in half" during Dakar opener

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Shock win for Zala, Alonso 11th
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Shock win for Zala, Alonso 11th

Gallery: Dakar winners in cars since 1979
DAKR

Gallery: Dakar winners in cars since 1979

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Price beats Brabec in bike opener
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Price beats Brabec in bike opener

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.