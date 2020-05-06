Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry

The American squad has amassed seven IndyCar championships, four Champ Car titles and four victories in the Indianapolis 500.

Eponymous owner and former racer Chip Ganassi has also led the team to success in the blue-riband Daytona 500 NASCAR race, the Sebring 12 Hours and the GTE Pro class of the Le Mans 24 Hours with the now-defunct Ford GT programme that ran in conjunction with Multimatic.

It joins recently announced Andretti Autosport as a major American backer of the first season for the all-electric off-road SUV series, which is set to launch with a January round in Senegal.

Ganassi said: “Extreme E is a very different proposition to anything we have done before, but it’s where I think motor racing is headed in the future.

“When I started our team in 1990, one of the founding principles I built it on was innovation.

“I’ve always been passionate about pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and Extreme E checks that box for us in a big way.

“It represents an opportunity in motor racing to use the latest technologies to attract a new, younger audience to this great sport of ours.

“Everything about Extreme E is cool, from the car to the race format and the in-built technology. We’re thrilled to join the championship and to play a part in developing the future of our sport.”