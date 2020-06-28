Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

shares
comments
Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 4:45 PM

Italy’s only current Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi says he’s “a big supporter” of the suggestion that the country could host three Grands Prix in September, describing the idea as “really cool.”

Mugello and Imola are both in the running to host races after the currently scheduled Italian GP at Monza on September 6, with Imola’s boss having this week touted a triple header.

Sources suggest that it’s currently more likely that Mugello will host a race on September 13 followed by a trip to Portimao in Portugal, but Imola is not yet officially out of contention, although there are issues with the layout of its pit entry.

Read Also:

Both Italian venues staked their claims when they hosted F1 tests this week, with Ferrari running at Mugello, and AlphaTauri at Imola. Italy last hosted two World Championship races in 2006, the final year of Imola’s San Marino GP.

“I’m just really happy to hear this one because for me to race three times in Italy is something that will never happen again,” Alfa Romeo driver Giovinazzi told the F1 podcast. “I would be the first Italian driver to race in one year in three Italian races. 

“It will be really cool. We don’t know yet, but I’m a big supporter of this. Unfortunately, it will not be the same thing as when I raced last year, because the people make the difference for me, the fans, the Tifosi, and unfortunately the people will not be there. 

“But I’m really happy if for three weeks in a row I can race in Italy. I’m just really excited about this news. We’ll see what happens, but like I said before, I’m a supporter.”

Giovinazzi likes all three venues, and says they offer different challenges: “They are three fantastic tracks. Monza for sure I had a lot of experience there, a lot of races. It was my first Italian GP last year, so for me it’s a special track. 

“Mugello, I think with this new F1 car, it’s an unbelievable track, it will be amazing to do one quali lap there. But also Imola, a lot of history, it’s a really fast track, a really narrow track as well. I just want to race on all three of them, because they are fantastic and exciting tracks.”

Related video

Next article
Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Previous article

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

trending Today

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Dovizioso suffers broken collarbone in motocross crash
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Dovizioso suffers broken collarbone in motocross crash

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Randy Renfrow 1956 - 2002
AMA / AMA

Randy Renfrow 1956 - 2002

Latest news

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1 / Formula 1
19m

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

4
MotoGP

Dovizioso suffers broken collarbone in motocross crash

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Latest videos

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg 03:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – How to win a Grand Prix with a broken leg

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Latest news

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 can overcome "weirdness" of closed door races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.