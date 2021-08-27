Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1 Next / Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Practice report

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

By:

Max Verstappen led Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in FP2 at Formula 1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, a session twice red-flagged due to incidents including a late crash for Verstappen.

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

As was the case in Friday's earlier FP1 session at Spa, FP2 got underway in damp conditions thanks to rain falling between the two one-hour practice sessions, although a there was a clear dry line already evident when Bottas led a small pack of runners out on intermediates when the pitlane opened.

Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen, Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris completed early installation laps on the inters before pitting to switch to slicks – led by McLaren driver Norris.

He duly set the session's first timed lap – a 1m48.219s – on the hard compound tyres, which Norris beat on the next tour of his run as he posted a 1m47.138s.

As the rest of the track dried quickly, the rest of the pack appeared straightaway on slicks and the times soon tumbled – with Esteban Ocon going fastest after 15 minutes had passed thanks to his 1m46.638s, also on the hard tyres.

That was soon beaten by Nicholas Latifi's 1m46.198s on the medium tyres, before the Williams driver was usurped by Bottas putting in a 1m44.513s – the Mercedes also running the yellow-walled rubber.

Verstappen slotted in behind Bottas before he was pipped by Hamilton, who ended up just 0.031s behind his teammate at this stage, with the world champion now running a much smaller rear wing compared to the set-up he used in FP1.

At the halfway stage, the Mercedes drivers were among the first runners to fit the soft tyres to complete qualifying simulation efforts, but curiously neither Bottas or Hamilton improved their personal bests on the softer rubber – although the latter did post the then quickest time in the middle sector.

When Verstappen emerged on the red-walled rubber a few minutes later, the Red Bull driver flew to the top spot with a 1m44.472s – beating Hamilton's fastest time in the technical middle sector before losing some ground to his personal best in the final third.

But it was nevertheless enough to give Verstappen the top spot by 0.041s to Bottas's best time on the mediums, with Hamilton 0.072s behind on his time also set on the mediums.

Fernando Alonso set the fourth fastest time for Alpine, ahead of Gasly and Lance Stroll.

Esteban Ocon ended up seventh after having a wild spin approaching the 40-minute mark when he lost the rear of his Alpine exiting the Fanges chicane and travelling sideways a long way down the track towards the first right of Stavelot before stopping facing the wrong way and then recovering to the pits with no damage other than a ruined set of softs.

Vettel, Norris and Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10 following the qualifying simulation efforts, with the Red Bull driver another runner who posted their best FP2 time on the mediums.

With further rain holding off, the teams were able to switch into their typical late FP2 high-fuel runs to gather information for the race long runs, but this part of the session was heavily disrupted.

First, with just over 15 minutes remaining, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who ended up 18th in the final standings, crashed at the final part of Les Combes – having lost the rear of his car when he accelerated out of the right-hand second part.

Leclerc's attempts to catch the incident brought him onto the kerbs on the inside of the sequence and he slid into the barriers between Turns 6 and 7, which knocked the left-front off his car and brought out the red flags.

After a short delay to recover the Ferrari, the session resumed with 10 minutes to go and most of the field lining up at the end of the pitlane.

The set off to complete further high-fuel running but this was cut short when Verstappen crashed with three minutes remaining – also at the final part of Les Combes, Turn 7, albeit exiting the corner compared to where Leclerc crashed.

Verstappen lost the rear of his RB16B at much high speed as he ran through the fast right-hander and went off backwards into the barriers on the outside, damaging both right-side wheels.

With so little time remaining and gravel strewn over the track as a result of the incident, FP2 was not restarted.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 12 1'44.472
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 14 1'44.513 0.041
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 13 1'44.544 0.072
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 15 1'44.953 0.481
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 17 1'44.965 0.493
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 14 1'45.180 0.708
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 15 1'45.302 0.830
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 16 1'45.336 0.864
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 18 1'45.386 0.914
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 13 1'45.404 0.932
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 14 1'45.517 1.045
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 17 1'45.758 1.286
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 16 1'45.789 1.317
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 18 1'45.967 1.495
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 14 1'46.118 1.646
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 17 1'46.198 1.726
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 14 1'46.665 2.193
18 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 13 1'46.836 2.364
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 14 1'47.335 2.863
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 15 1'47.529 3.057
View full results
shares
comments
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Previous article

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Next article

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

16 min
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

4
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

4 h
5
Supercars

Surprise email told unlucky American his Supercars drive was gone

Latest news
Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

16m
Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

21m
Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

54m
Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

2 h
Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

2 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
4 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
23 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut Belgian GP
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Trending Today

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Surprise email told unlucky American his Supercars drive was gone
Supercars Supercars

Surprise email told unlucky American his Supercars drive was gone

Tragedy strikes at Lorain County Speedway
NASCAR NASCAR

Tragedy strikes at Lorain County Speedway

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.