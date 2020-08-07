Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP3 in
16 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone

shares
comments
F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 5:24 PM

Formula 1 teams face a tyre strategy "headache" heading into qualifying for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. 

Teams are likely to gravitate away from the soft compound but they are compromised by a lack of hards and mediums to get them through the weekend.

For the 70th Anniversary GP Pirelli has gone one stop softer than last weekend by bringing the C2, C3 and C4 compounds.

During Friday practice, drivers discovered that it was hard to keep the softest C4 tyres alive, and at the same time there was little pace difference between it and the medium C3 compound.

The C4 thus has limited appeal as a qualifying tyre and starting tyre, with the medium looking a much better bet.

However, the standard 2020 allocation means drivers started the weekend with eight sets of the unloved softs, and only three mediums and two hards.

Teams are already employing different strategies to get them through the race weekend and still have the ideal permutation of tyres for qualifying and the race.

McLaren focussed solely on the soft tyre today, and Renault combined softs and hards, while others sampled the mediums.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a headache for everyone," said McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

"Especially come Q2, deciding what you are going to do. It's not so much whether you can go through to Q2 on the soft or the medium, it's what you prefer to start the race in, independent of whether you go through or not.

"It's going to be a bit of a challenge, a lot of thinking tonight and tomorrow. I like it, having a different tyre choice to last week, because it challenges the engineers, the drivers, the set-up, the mechanics, everyone, so let's embrace it and take the right choices from now on.

"It was a bit of a strange Friday for us, we elected to commit to the whole Friday running the soft tyres, to save the mediums and the hards for later in the weekend, trying to figure out what is best."

Read Also:

Sainz said it was hard to make the C4 last.

"Very, very tough, there's a lot of blistering and a lot of graining with all the four tyres, and we're just out there surviving.

"We know that it's a weakness of our car to handle these softest ranges, so we want to make sure we had enough track time today, and also because later in the weekend we're probably going to need the harder compounds."

Red Bull's Alex Albon said it was clear that the C4 is not a faster tyre this weekend.

"I think it's not a great choice by Pirelli," said the British-Thai driver. "The tyre isn't quick, it's too soft for this circuit. I think it was quicker today on the mediums than on the softs.

"Out of all the cars that went on track almost everyone was quick on the mediums, and if you look at the track evolution, if you were quicker on the softs you were only quicker by a tenth compared to the first runs, so it definitely leans to that way.

"The thing is we don't have enough mediums and hards for the weekend, so we're a little bit stuck with strategy. Tomorrow will be quite important, choosing the right tyre at the right moment for Q1, Q2, Q3."

Lewis Hamilton reported that the C3 and C4 felt similar, although the latter suffered from overheating.

"They've pretty much been exactly the same tyre to be honest," said the world champion. "The softest of the tyres, the red tyre feels a little bit overheating at the end of the lap, and the other medium feels pretty much the same all the way till the last couple of corners, and is a little bit better on the rear."

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”

Previous article

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
2h

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction

Dallas final results
NHRA NHRA / News

Dallas final results

Elizabeth Petty passes away
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Elizabeth Petty passes away

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Latest news

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
9m

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy” Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
2h

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

Trending

1
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

2h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

1h
4
Formula 1

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction

5
NHRA

Dallas final results

Latest videos

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1
47m

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Latest news

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone
Formula 1

F1 teams face tyre strategy “headache” at Silverstone

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”
Formula 1

How Red Bull’s other 2020 F1 star has made Marko “really happy”

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP practice results

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Bottas, Ricciardo

Five key findings from the Racing Point case
Formula 1

Five key findings from the Racing Point case

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.