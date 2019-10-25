Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

shares
comments
Kubica denies there's tension with Williams
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 10:19 AM

Robert Kubica insists that he still has a good relationship with his Williams Formula 1 team despite recent issues in the Grove camp as the ongoing lack of spares has led to compromise.

After the Russian Grand Prix, Kubica made clear his frustration after he was told to retire a healthy car from the race in order to conserve parts.

In Japan, the Pole wanted to stick with a new front wing design that he had felt comfortable with on Friday.

Read Also:

However, the team opted to go back to the earlier spec for qualifying and the race on Sunday.

Kubica subsequently had a heavy crash in Q1, and intimated that the change had contributed to it.

Kubica denies that he has questioned the team's recent decisions, suggesting that he just wanted to the option to discuss them.

"I never questioned the team, I just questioned the way of deciding things," he said. "Sometimes it's enough to talk about things.

"I think we are all on the same boat. I think I showed many times, not only in this season, that I think I'm a guy who understands the sport pretty well, not only from a driver point of view.

"I felt like some things could be handled differently with just talking, instead of doing it in a different way."

Asked by Motorsport.com about his current relationship with the team he said one incident would not change the situation.

"I think there is no tension. The situation is not easy, but I have a good relationship with the team, and for sure one episode is not affecting how is my relationship with the people who I'm working with.

"We are on the same boat, and I think we all understand better our situation, although we probably have sometimes a different point of view.

"I think I have been long enough in the sport and different situations that I understand also a team point of view. That's why probably sometimes it would be easier just to talk, instead of doing things differently.

"As I said I don't think the relationship is any different to what it was before. I have a big respect for the people who are working to make it work. Of course sometimes we are limited with the tools we are having, but this is how it is.

"This is why probably I have even more respect, because I know how the situation is, and that's why I really admire the people, they are not giving up and the guys are pushing really hard, and they are really doing an amazing job for what we are having."

Kubica said he didn't know if the new front wing spec will be raced this weekend.

"Honestly I don't even ask. I think we'll have to see what will be the situation and then drive with what we will have. I just don't want to go too much into the details, and that's it.

"The feeling was better, which was a surprise, because we were not expecting that it could be better. So this was a bit strange. It's strange when you don't expect things to be any better and then suddenly you have a much better feeling, it's probably something beyond this.

"But we will probably re-test it here and probably we will run it. I take it day by day. It's a better solution."

Read Also:

Next article
Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts

Previous article

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts

Next article

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

2
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

3
Stock car

Jimmie Johnson Cedar Rapids Review

4
Other open wheel

NA-F2000: Sebring Race Winner and Champion

5
Offroad

Patrick Dempsey heads to the The Mint 400 to battle Dax Shepard in a Zero One Car

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.