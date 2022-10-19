Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mahindra and Abt operating as a four-car Formula E team, says Biermaier
Formula E News

Cape Town added to 2022-23 FE calendar, Seoul called off

Cape Town has been included on the 2022-23 Formula E calendar following approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council, as Seoul drops off due to Olympic Park renovation works.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Cape Town added to 2022-23 FE calendar, Seoul called off
Listen to this article

In a WMSC meeting on 19 October, an updated Formula E calendar was ratified, along with the Valencia pre-season test dates at Valencia from the 13-16 December.

The original calendar draft unveiled after the WMSC meeting in June featured three calendar slots to be confirmed, with the already agreed Cape Town E-Prix left off the provisional schedule.

The race will take place on the previously vacant 25 February date, two weeks after the first Hyderabad E-Prix.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle later told Motorsport.com that Cape Town's omission was merely the championship organisers wishing to wait until it had certainty over the South African event.

The championship remains committed to finding a race in the United States following the removal of the New York City E-Prix, as the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and surrounding area that hosts the event is undergoing development.

With the stillborn Vancouver E-Prix project cancelled last season as promoter OSS Group failed to secure the necessary permits from the local government, North America's sole representation is currently the Mexico City season-opener on 14 January.

“We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9," said Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo.

"Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue.

"We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location.”

Cape Town overview

Cape Town overview

Photo by: Uncredited

The 11 March slot has been discarded in favour of a second Berlin E-Prix, which will be held on the 23 April, while the slot vacated by Seoul will provisionally host a single-event race on the 20 May.

Formula E is apparently looking for an alternative event in South Korea, and the 24 June slot also remains empty for the time being.

2022-23 provisional Formula E calendar

14 January 2023 - Mexico City
27-28 January 2023 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
11 February 2023 - Hyderabad, India
25 February 2023 - Cape Town, South Africa
25 March 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
22-23 April 2023 - Berlin, Germany
6 May 2023 - Monaco
20 May 2023 - TBD
3-4 June 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia
24 June 2023 - TBD
15-16 July 2023 - Rome, Italy
29-30 July 2023 - London, UK

