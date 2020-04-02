'Dream' F1 Eseries call-up for Supercars ace

The Kelly Racing star will Renault DP World F1 Team for this weekend's second official Formula 1 Eseries race, an arrangement made through joint sponsor BP-Castrol.

He'll take on five current Formula 1 drivers, with Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi all signed up.

The race is effectively a replacement for what would have been the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix, however it will take place on Melbourne's Albert Park layout.

“I think it’s every young driver’s dream to race in Formula 1 and to get to do it online against some of the best in the world will be something I’ll never forget,” Heimgartner said.

“I’ve got a bit of Eracing experience which I think will help, but it will be interesting to see how different it is compared to Supercars.

“I’m grateful to BP-Castrol for putting my name forward and hopefully I do Supercars and everyone at Kelly Racing proud."

The Kiwi added that his experience with the Albert Park circuit, also a regular fixture on the Supercars calendar, should help.

"The fact that it's around Albert Park is really good for me," he said.

"Obviously we race the Supercar there, so to go back in the Formula 1 car, it's not that different. I'm looking forward to giving it a go."

The race starts at 6am AEST next Monday morning.

Heimgartner will then switch his attention to the Supercars Eseries, which kicks off with races at Phillip Island and Monza on Wednesday.