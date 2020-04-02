Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Gaming / Breaking news

'Dream' F1 Eseries call-up for Supercars ace

shares
comments
'Dream' F1 Eseries call-up for Supercars ace
By:
Apr 2, 2020, 9:34 AM

Supercars ace Andre Heimgartner is expecting an unforgettable Formula 1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix debut this weekend.

The Kelly Racing star will Renault DP World F1 Team for this weekend's second official Formula 1 Eseries race, an arrangement made through joint sponsor BP-Castrol.

He'll take on five current Formula 1 drivers, with Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi all signed up.

The race is effectively a replacement for what would have been the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix, however it will take place on Melbourne's Albert Park layout.

“I think it’s every young driver’s dream to race in Formula 1 and to get to do it online against some of the best in the world will be something I’ll never forget,” Heimgartner said.

“I’ve got a bit of Eracing experience which I think will help, but it will be interesting to see how different it is compared to Supercars.

“I’m grateful to BP-Castrol for putting my name forward and hopefully I do Supercars and everyone at Kelly Racing proud."

Read Also:

The Kiwi added that his experience with the Albert Park circuit, also a regular fixture on the Supercars calendar, should help.

"The fact that it's around Albert Park is really good for me," he said.

"Obviously we race the Supercar there, so to go back in the Formula 1 car, it's not that different. I'm looking forward to giving it a go."

The race starts at 6am AEST next Monday morning.

Heimgartner will then switch his attention to the Supercars Eseries, which kicks off with races at Phillip Island and Monza on Wednesday. 

Read Also:

Next article
Buttafuoco/Castro take wins in final preseason Pro League race

Previous article

Buttafuoco/Castro take wins in final preseason Pro League race

Next article

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Gaming
Drivers Andre Heimgartner
Teams Renault F1 Team , Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Heat Pro League preseason: Round 3

eNASCAR Heat Pro League preseason: Round 3

1 Apr - 1 Apr

Trending

1
Gaming

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

18m
2
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

3
Gaming

NBCSN to televise IndyCar Esports race from Barber

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Sir Jack Brabham – a unique F1 champion

Latest videos

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:10
Gaming

Cole Custer eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Kaz Grala eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:24
Gaming

Kaz Grala eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Jake Morris eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 01:05
Gaming

Jake Morris eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Brad Keselowski eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale 00:23
Gaming

Brad Keselowski eNASCAR Heat pre-season finale

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games Race Highlights 10:36
Gaming

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games Race Highlights

Latest news

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
eSpt

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Dream' F1 Eseries call-up for Supercars ace
eSpt

'Dream' F1 Eseries call-up for Supercars ace

Buttafuoco/Castro take wins in final preseason Pro League race
eSpt

Buttafuoco/Castro take wins in final preseason Pro League race

Daytona, Nurburgring on Supercars Eseries schedule
VASC

Daytona, Nurburgring on Supercars Eseries schedule

Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed
eSpt

Tander joins eSport Cup as full entry list revealed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.