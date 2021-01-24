IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

The #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the course in 1min35.412sec, a mere 0.040sec faster than the similar Action Express Racing entry of Mike Conway and 0.1sec ahead of the second AXR Cadillac driven by Kamui Kobayashi.

Filipe Albuquerque was top Acura ARX-05 driver for Wayne Taylor Racing, ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac, Jonathan Bomarito in the Mazxa RT24-P and Olivier Pla’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

Nicolas Lapierre’s 1min37.099sec in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports car was fastest in LMP2, a tenth ahead of Antonio Fuoco of Cetilar Racing, and Ben Hanley of DragonSpeed.

Oliver Askew led Jeroen Bleekemolen in a Riley Motorsports 1-2 in LMP3, with Wayne Boyd third for Sean Creech Motorsports.

Nick Tandy led GT Le Mans in his first night practice for Corvette Racing, around a quarter second ahead of John Edwards’ BMW M8 and the second Corvette of GTLM champion Antonio Garcia.

Marcos Gomes’ Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 took top honors in GT Daytona, albeit only by 0.003sec ahead of the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Mirko Bortolotti and a tenth ahead of the Sun Energy1 Mercedes Benz AMG GT3 steered by Luca Stolz.

Warm-up begins at 10am local (Eastern) time, with the 100-minute Motul Pole Award 100 starting at 2.05pm.