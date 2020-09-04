IMSA Road Atlanta: Derani, AXR lead opening practice
Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R led the first practice session for this weekend’s six-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Derani’s 69.743sec lap of the 2.54-mile course was 0.389sec clear of the similar JDC-Miller car of Sebastien Bourdais who in turn was over a quarter-second clear of the fastest turbocharged prototype.
That honor went to Harry Tincknell with his 41st and final lap of the session in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, which just inched him ahead of Renger van der Zande in a third Cadillac, that of Wayne Taylor Racing.
Oliver Jarvis made it two Mazdas in the top five, 0.2sec ahead of Helio Castroneves in the only Acura ARX-05 that set a representative time. The #6 car of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron had a mechanical issue on an out lap.
Kyle Tilley of Era Motorsport and Simon Trummer of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport, driving the only LMP2 cars participating in this weekend’s race, were seventh and ninth overall, only 1.15 and 1.6sec respectively off the ultimate pace.
The Porsche 911 RSRs of Earl Bamber and Fred Makowiecki were a mere 0.014sec apart at the head of the GT Le Mans field, with John Edwards 0.185sec behind in the #24 BMW M8, followed by the two Corvette C8s.
Andy Lally drove Magnus Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan to the top of the times in GT Daytona, just 0.048sec quicker than Paul Miller Racing’s similar machine in the hands of Bryan Sellers.
Bill Auberlen, who last week scored his 61st IMSA victory at VIR, grabbed third for Turner Motorsports ahead of Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Alvaro Parente in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.
Second practice begins at 2.25pm local Eastern Time, with qualifying at 6.35pm.
|cla
|num
|drivers
|class
|car
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|1
|31
| Luiz Felipe Nasr
Filipe Albuquerque
Luis Felipe Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|38
|1'09.743
|131.109
|2
|5
| João Barbosa
Sebastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'10.132
|0.389
|0.389
|130.382
|3
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|41
|1'10.404
|0.661
|0.272
|129.878
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'10.482
|0.739
|0.078
|129.734
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|36
|1'10.673
|0.930
|0.191
|129.384
|6
|7
| Hélio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|26
|1'10.882
|1.139
|0.209
|129.002
|7
|18
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
Colin Braun
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|31
|1'10.910
|1.167
|0.028
|128.951
|8
|85
| Matheus Leist
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|38
|1'11.073
|1.330
|0.163
|128.656
|9
|52
|Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|41
|1'11.369
|1.626
|0.296
|128.122
|10
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|33
|1'17.552
|7.809
|6.183
|117.907
|11
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|33
|1'17.566
|7.823
|0.014
|117.886
|12
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|38
|1'17.751
|8.008
|0.185
|117.605
|13
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|31
|1'17.775
|8.032
|0.024
|117.569
|14
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|28
|1'18.225
|8.482
|0.450
|116.893
|15
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|30
|1'18.294
|8.551
|0.069
|116.790
|16
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|32
|1'20.538
|10.795
|2.244
|113.536
|17
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|28
|1'20.586
|10.843
|0.048
|113.468
|18
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|38
|1'20.713
|10.970
|0.127
|113.290
|19
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|36
|1'20.914
|11.171
|0.201
|113.008
|20
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|1'21.006
|11.263
|0.092
|112.880
|21
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Michael de Quesada
Daniel Morad
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|34
|1'21.022
|11.279
|0.016
|112.857
|22
|12
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|38
|1'21.031
|11.288
|0.009
|112.845
|23
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|6
|1'21.034
|11.291
|0.003
|112.841
|24
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|33
|1'21.130
|11.387
|0.096
|112.707
|25
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matthew McMurry
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|34
|1'21.132
|11.389
|0.002
|112.704
|26
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Richard Westbrook
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|34
|1'21.258
|11.515
|0.126
|112.530
|27
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|14
|1'24.783
|15.040
|3.525
|107.851
|28
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|4
|0.000
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez