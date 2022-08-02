Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville

Listen to this article

The #16 Chevrolet-powered entry, which team owner Beth Paretta runs in partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing, will be making its third and final entry of the season at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. This will be IndyCar’s second visit to the 2.17-mile street course.

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides management solutions and is “built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use.”

Company CEO John Case said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Paretta Autosport at the IndyCar Series race in Nashville. We are laser-focused on our AcumatiCares program, which aims to make the world a better, more inclusive place.

“Paretta Autosport’s commitment to training the next generation of women in STEM resonates deeply with us as we seek to create opportunities for women in our industry.”

Paretta, who also entered the IndyCar rounds at Road America and Mid-Ohio, said: “Acumatica is a perfect company to sponsor the Paretta Autosport car at the Music City Grand Prix. Like us, Acumatica is passionate about deepening its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“We’re proud to manifest those efforts on the racetrack to inspire others. We look forward to welcoming them to our team and to IndyCar racing.”

Paretta Autosport made its debut in the 105th running of the Indy 500 in 2021, in a technical partnership with Team Penske, but Paretta felt spreading the funding for her “woman-forward” squad over three races in 2022 would better serve her personnel and De Silvestro. Until the Road America round in June, De Silvestro hadn’t raced an IndyCar on a road course for seven years. However, she showed notable progress in terms of pace at Mid-Ohio, as well as in a test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Paretta’s specific plans for her team in 2023 are as yet unclear, but in April she declared that eventually she hopes the squad will be able to run all NTT IndyCar Series rounds – which is why running three races this year made more sense than running the 500 again.

“As we said last year our intention is to grow to be a full-time team. We're excited about these partnerships that are going to allow us to do that. This pivot and what we're doing for 2022 is an investment in our future… What we're doing is growth for my team. It's getting women and Simona to new places. If our intention is to be a full-time team, this is a better investment in us.”