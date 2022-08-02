Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change Next / Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny
IndyCar / Nashville News

Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville

Paretta Autosport has announced Acumatica, a cloud ERP company, as primary sponsor of Simona De Silvestro’s car in Nashville this weekend.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville
Listen to this article

The #16 Chevrolet-powered entry, which team owner Beth Paretta runs in partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing, will be making its third and final entry of the season at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. This will be IndyCar’s second visit to the 2.17-mile street course.

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides management solutions and is “built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use.”

Company CEO John Case said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Paretta Autosport at the IndyCar Series race in Nashville. We are laser-focused on our AcumatiCares program, which aims to make the world a better, more inclusive place.

“Paretta Autosport’s commitment to training the next generation of women in STEM resonates deeply with us as we seek to create opportunities for women in our industry.” 

Paretta, who also entered the IndyCar rounds at Road America and Mid-Ohio, said: “Acumatica is a perfect company to sponsor the Paretta Autosport car at the Music City Grand Prix. Like us, Acumatica is passionate about deepening its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“We’re proud to manifest those efforts on the racetrack to inspire others. We look forward to welcoming them to our team and to IndyCar racing.” 

Paretta Autosport made its debut in the 105th running of the Indy 500 in 2021, in a technical partnership with Team Penske, but Paretta felt spreading the funding for her “woman-forward” squad over three races in 2022 would better serve her personnel and De Silvestro. Until the Road America round in June, De Silvestro hadn’t raced an IndyCar on a road course for seven years. However, she showed notable progress in terms of pace at Mid-Ohio, as well as in a test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Paretta’s specific plans for her team in 2023 are as yet unclear, but in April she declared that eventually she hopes the squad will be able to run all NTT IndyCar Series rounds – which is why running three races this year made more sense than running the 500 again.

“As we said last year our intention is to grow to be a full-time team. We're excited about these partnerships that are going to allow us to do that. This pivot and what we're doing for 2022 is an investment in our future… What we're doing is growth for my team. It's getting women and Simona to new places. If our intention is to be a full-time team, this is a better investment in us.”

shares
comments
Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change
Previous article

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change
Next article

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year Nashville
IndyCar

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny
IndyCar

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Simona de Silvestro More from
Simona de Silvestro
De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar Road America
IndyCar

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar

Paretta reiterates intention to run a full-time IndyCar team
IndyCar

Paretta reiterates intention to run a full-time IndyCar team

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
IndyCar

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
VeeKay snatches strong fourth on otherwise bad day for ECR Iowa I
IndyCar

VeeKay snatches strong fourth on otherwise bad day for ECR

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Latest news

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year

Last year’s Nashville pole-winner Colton Herta predicts it will be a much harder battle for preeminence in qualifying in 2022 – but is still expecting Andretti Autosport-Honda to shine.

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny

Felix Rosenqvist says all he can do is focus on trying to win IndyCar races but doesn’t expect a victory will alter McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s plans of how to arrange his burgeoning driver roster.

Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville
IndyCar IndyCar

Paretta reveals Simona De Silvestro’s livery for Nashville

Paretta Autosport has announced Acumatica, a cloud ERP company, as primary sponsor of Simona De Silvestro’s car in Nashville this weekend.

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change

Alexander Rossi’s triumph on the Indy road course last Saturday was a welcome turn in fortunes for both he and Andretti Autosport, but teammate Colton Herta’s retirement remains unexplained.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.