Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Le Mans / Special feature

The Toyota GT-One’s forgotten third and final defeat

shares
comments
The Toyota GT-One’s forgotten third and final defeat
By:
Jun 12, 2020, 12:34 PM

While the failure of the Toyota GT-One to win on either of its two Le Mans 24 Hours appearances is well-documented, its even more ignominious defeat on its final race outing at the hands of Nissan is often forgotten. Here's the full story of how Toyota lost the 1999 Fuji 1000km.

The Toyota GT-One is fondly remembered by sportscar racing enthusiasts as the car that best epitomised the excesses of the ‘GT Prototype’ era that defined Le Mans in the final years of the 1990s, despite its failure to triumph at La Sarthe in 1998 or 1999.

What’s less well remembered is the car’s third and final race outing, which came in early November 1999 at the Le Mans Fuji 1000km. This was a one-off event, and the first Automobile Club de l’Ouest-sanctioned event to be held in Japan. Its purpose was to gauge interest for a potential ACO-run series in Japan, following the template used by the inaugural Petit Le Mans in 1998 that laid the foundations for the American Le Mans Series.

However, despite the carrot of automatic entries for the following year's Le Mans 24 Hours being dangled in front of prospective participants, the race was poorly supported, even by the Japanese manufacturers. Toyota, which had already announced plans to exit sportscars and race in Formula 1, entered just one of its fearsome GT-Ones having run three cars at Le Mans. Likewise, Nissan fielded a sole example of its open-cockpit R391 prototype.

There were only three more cars in what was effectively the top class for LMP and LMGTP cars: a year-old BMW V12 LM co-entered by Dome and Team Goh, a Ford-powered Autoexe LMP99 (in reality a rebadged Riley & Scott MkIII) and an ageing McLaren F1 GTR fielded by Hitotsuyama Racing. Just four cars each were entered in the ACO’s GTS and GT classes, with the rest of the 23-car grid provided by the All-Japan GT Championship.

Not surprisingly, Toyota annexed pole much as it did at Le Mans earlier in the year. And when the 228-lap race got underway on a somewhat damp track, the GT-One duly sprinted away from the field in the hands of ex-Formula 1 ace Ukyo Katayama. Indeed, Katayama quickly established a buffer of some 20 seconds over fellow F1 alumnus Erik Comas in the Nissan, which was struggling getting its tyres up to temperature, in the first 34 laps.

#1 Toyota Motorsport Toyota GT-One: Keiichi Tsuchiya, Toshio Suzuki, Ukyo Katayama leads #23 Nissan Motorsports Nissan R391: Érik Comas, Satoshi Motoyama, Masami Kageyama

#1 Toyota Motorsport Toyota GT-One: Keiichi Tsuchiya, Toshio Suzuki, Ukyo Katayama leads #23 Nissan Motorsports Nissan R391: Érik Comas, Satoshi Motoyama, Masami Kageyama

Photo by: Fuji Speedway

Despite being outgunned for raw pace, the Nissan was able to claw its way back into contention by way of double-stinting its Bridgestone tyres, whereas the Michelin-shod Toyota would change tyres at each pitstop. The cost of doing so was around 30 seconds compared to a fuel-only stop, setting up a potentially finely poised duel.

That meant Nissan was able to seize the advantage when Katayama brought in the GT-One for the first time to hand over to Toshio Suzuki, who rejoined some 13 seconds in arrears of Comas. Suzuki had got that gap down to just a few seconds when Toyota was handed a one-minute stop-and-go penalty, the result of Katayama passing two cars under yellow flags in his stint.

The upshot was that Nissan now had a lap in hand over the Toyota, although Suzuki was able to g t back on the lead lap over the course of his stint before making way for Keiichi Tsuchiya. Meantime, Comas had handed over the Nissan to Masami Kageyama, who later made a fuel-only stop and rejoined with eight seconds in hand over Tsuchiya in the GT-One.

At this stage, the pace advantage of the Toyota meant it was still just about feasible for it to get back in contention with a trouble-free run, but then at the end of lap 126, after Tsuchiya made the GT-One’s third stop to hand back to Suzuki, the car wouldn’t fire up again. Almost three minutes were lost as the Toyota crew scrambled to change the car’s battery.

Now Nissan found itself with three laps in hand over Toyota, and able to stroke it home for the remaining 100 or so laps. Suzuki was able to get another lap back before giving the car back to Katayama for the run to the flag, by which point Satoshi Motoyama had taken the reigns of the dominant R391 from Kageyama.

On lap 187 the safety car was deployed in response to the Autoexe LMP99 grinding to a halt out on track, and both the leading cars took the opportunity to pit for a fifth time and eliminate the final ‘splash’ they would have otherwise needed to make the finish.

Upon the restart, Katayama set the fastest lap of the race for two laps in succession, before being called back into the pits to serve another penalty. This time the ex-Tyrrell and Minardi racer’s offence was overtaking the car in front before the control line at the restart, and although the penalty was only 20 seconds this time, another lap was lost.

#23 Nissan Motorsports Nissan R391: Érik Comas, Satoshi Motoyama, Masami Kageyama

#23 Nissan Motorsports Nissan R391: Érik Comas, Satoshi Motoyama, Masami Kageyama

Photo by: Fuji Speedway

With the Nissan (now back in the hands of Comas for the run to the flag) not having to push particularly hard by this point, Katayama managed to get one of the two laps back in the closing stages and bring home the GT-One one lap in arrears come the chequered flag. The Dome/Goh BMW of Hiroki Katoh and Juichi Wakisaka was third, six laps behind.

Katayama was quick to assume responsibility for Toyota’s defeat, saying: “I made a silly mistake, I couldn’t see the yellow flag because the car was so low. And then I made a mistake with the start/finish line while I was trying to make up for lost time. I’m sorry that I spoiled the efforts of Tsuchiya-san, Suzuki-san and the whole team.”

While Suzuki said that it was “frustrating that we made it too easy for Nissan”, Tsuchiya defended Katayama, commenting: “When you are behind a Porsche or a Supra, you can’t see the yellow flags. It’s not Ukyo’s responsibility; when I was in the car and running behind the Porsche, I couldn’t see the flags being waved. They should be in a higher position.

“Then nothing could be done about [Katayama’s] start-line mistake, there was the battery voltage problem that cost us [over] two minutes, but especially Nissan did a great race.”

As Toyota was left to lick its wounds yet again, Nissan was able to celebrate its first major sportscar race win since its return to the top flight with the R390 GT1 in 1997.

Comas said: “The R391 has evolved tremendously since Le Mans in terms of both engine and chassis, we’ve made such good progress it’s not even comparable to Le Mans. Running a good pace while double-stinting the tyres, I definitely thought we could win.

“At the start it was wet, and having chosen the hard tyre I was struggling for grip until I could warm them up. But once it dried out I was able to do a lot laps, so it turned out to be a better choice than the soft tyre considering how the race played out.”

A second Fuji 1000km was scheduled for November 2000, but in April the race was cancelled. A press statement cited the cancellation of Nissan’s R391 project in early 2000 (a result of the firm’s restructuring under new CEO Carlos Ghosn) and major changes to the ACO rules, which meant it was “difficult to organise another event fitting of the Le Mans name”.

Regardless, had the race taken place, Toyota would have not been present, having shifted its full focus towards its 2002 F1 entry. The mighty GT-One would be retired without having won a single race of the three it entered, despite its obvious potential.

#3 Toyota Motorsport Toyota GT-One: Ukyo Katayama, Keiichi Tsuchiya, Toshio Suzuki

#3 Toyota Motorsport Toyota GT-One: Ukyo Katayama, Keiichi Tsuchiya, Toshio Suzuki

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next article
Montoya wants Le Mans return to complete Triple Crown

Previous article

Montoya wants Le Mans return to complete Triple Crown
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans
Drivers Ukyo Katayama , Erik Comas , Satoshi Motoyama , Toshio Suzuki , Masami Kageyama , Keiichi Tsuchiya
Teams Nissan Motorsport , Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has ruled out Vettel for 2021, claims Bottas

2
WEC

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

3
NASCAR Cup

Charlotte pedestrian walkway collapses

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
IndyCar

IRL: Foyt IV moves to greener pastures

Latest videos

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers 01:24
Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2019: Ferrari in numbers

Le Mans - The Greatest Race 02:52
Le Mans

Le Mans - The Greatest Race

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans 03:53
Le Mans

Le Mans Greats - Steve McQueen at Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Latest news

The Toyota GT-One’s forgotten third and final defeat
LM24

The Toyota GT-One’s forgotten third and final defeat

Montoya wants Le Mans return to complete Triple Crown
LM24

Montoya wants Le Mans return to complete Triple Crown

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020
Formula 1

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020

How Sauber upset the odds to win Le Mans
LM24

How Sauber upset the odds to win Le Mans

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.