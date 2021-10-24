Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Marquez “lost all confidence” after “lucky” Misano MotoGP Q2 save
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Emilia Romagna MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP returns to Misano this weekend for the 16th round of the 2021 season. Here's the full schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Sunday's race offers Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo his first opportunity to seal the title, with the Frenchman needing a 50-point buffer over Francesco Bagnaia to put the championship out of the Ducati rider's reach.

However, while Bagnaia romped to a fourth successive pole in Saturday's qualifying, Fabio Quartararo didn't even make it into Q2 and will start the race from 15th on the grid.

Joining Bagnaia on the front row will be his Ducati teammate Jack Miller and Luca Marini on the two-year-old Avantia Desmosedici.

What time does the Emilia Romagna MotoGP start today?

The Emilia Romagna GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Misano circuit. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Emilia Romagna MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Emilia Romagna MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time   Gap
1 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'33.045 -
2 43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'33.070 0.025
3 10  Luca Marini Ducati 1'33.130 0.085
4 44  Pol Espargaró Honda 1'33.313 0.268
5 88  Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33.439 0.394
6 21  Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.526 0.481
7 93  Marc Márquez Honda 1'33.850 0.805
8 27  Iker Lecuona KTM 1'33.893 0.848
9 Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'34.140 1.095
10 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'34.687 1.642
11 41  Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'34.963 1.918
12 89  Jorge Martín Ducati 2'24.631 51.586
13 20  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'34.418 1.373
14 42  Alex Marquez Honda 1'34.454 1.409
15 73  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'34.476 1.431
16 30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.875 1.830
17 12  Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'35.193 2.148
18 23  Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'35.236 2.191
19 36  Joan Mir Suzuki 1'35.683 2.638
20 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'36.478 3.433
21 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'36.639 3.594
22 51  Michele Pirro Ducati 1'37.880 4.835
23 46  Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'37.948 4.903
