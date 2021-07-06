Tickets Subscribe
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
MotoGP News

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

By:

MotoGP has confirmed that Portimao will effectively replace Phillip Island on the 2021 schedule.

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

It was confirmed earlier today that neither of the Australian Grands Prix will take place this season, with both the Formula 1 and MotoGP events cancelled.

That's courtesy of Australia's strict closed border policy amid the global health crisis.

MotoGP has now confirmed two changes in the wake of the Phillip Island cancellation. The first is that the Malaysian Grand Prix has been moved into the old PI date, October 22-24, which puts it a week after the Thailand Grand Prix.

Portimao, meanwhile, has been drafted back in for a second time this season, the circuit set to host the Grande Premio do Algarve on November 5-7.

According to Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Expeleta, the expectation is that Phillip Island will return to the schedule for the 2022 season.

“We are very sad to announce that we won’t be able to race at the stunning Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in 2021," he said.

"One of our truly emblematic venues that always delivers incredible racing, it’s a favourite for fans worldwide and everyone in the paddock.

“Unfortunately, we will have to wait another year to return to Victoria, but we very much look forward to seeing the Australian fans in 2022 and staging another fantastic event together – this time with two home heroes, Jack Miller and Remy Gardner, on the premier class grid when we return.”

Revised 2021 MotoGP calendar:

Date  Venue
28 March Qatar Losail
4 April Qatar Losail
18 April Portugal Algarve
2 May Spain Jerez
16 May France Le Mans
30 May Italy Mugello
6 June Spain Barcelona
20 June Germany Sachsenring
27 June Netherlands Assen
8 August Austria Red Bull Ring
15 August Austria Red Bull Ring
29 August United Kingdom Silverstone
12 September Spain Aragon
19 September San Marino Misano
3 October United States Circuit of the Americas
17 October Thailand Buriram
24 October Malaysia Sepang
07 November Portugal Algarve
14 November Spain Valencia
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
