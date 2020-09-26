MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Warm Up in
17 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise

shares
comments
Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise
By:

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis says Valentino Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal with the manufacturer and Petronas took six months to finalise as the Italian is “not a normal rider”.

Rossi’s one-year extension with Yamaha, which will seem him placed at the satellite Sepang Racing Team next year with full factory support was officially announced on Saturday at the Catalan Grand Prix.

The nine-time grand prix world champion signed the deal on Saturday having said as far back as July’s Spanish GP that he was almost certain to extend his MotoGP career with Petronas.

Delays in signing the contract were thought to relate to the make-up of Rossi’s crew for 2021, with the Italian confirming crew chief David Munoz, data analyst Matteo Flamigni and rider coach Idalio Gavira will join him at Petronas.

Speaking to MotoGP’s world feed during FP4, Jarvis explained the protracted talks were down to a number of reasons which needed ‘precision’ to finalise.

“Obviously today we signed Valentino as a factory rider again for 2021,” Jarvis said.

“So, factory rider meaning he has a contract with Yamaha Motor Company, and he’ll get full support from us, he’ll get a factory bike and will be followed carefully and closely. 

“So, I don’t think he will suffer anything from the technical side.

“So, really happy to get this deal done. It’s taken probably six months. It’s funny because I see the contract and it’s quite small, our contract, because it’s an extension of the contract we have.

“But to arrive at that point has taken six months. It’s complicated because we’re a Japanese company, but putting a deal together with a Malaysian team, and with Italians. And you’ve got an English guy trying to pull it all together.

“So, we didn’t really find any difficulties along the way, but it’s complicated because he’s not a normal rider. A normal rider can do deals very, quickly.

“But when you have somebody like Valentino Rossi, you have to be very precise with the technical support, with the team personnel, with the image rights, every aspect.

“And these things take time if you want to do them well. We arrived at the goal and I’m very happy.”

Read Also:

Rossi’s deal is only for one year, rather than the 1+1 he was expected to sign, which Jarvis claims was down to Yamaha having not finalised its agreement with Dorna Sports to continue in MotoGP beyond 2021.

This is, of course, an unlikely scenario given both Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo are contracted to Yamaha through 2022.

“When you make a contract, you can only make a contract for something you can deliver,” Jarvis added. “So we don’t have a contract with the championship for ’22.

“So, each of the manufacturers you sign a contract for five years. That term comes up in ’21. 

"Now I have no doubt personally that we’ll be here from ’22 to ’26, but I don’t have a contract. So, I can’t guarantee in a contract ‘we’ll give you this next year’.

“So that’s the main reason, and also Valentino wants to see if he’s competitive every year, the same as this year he wanted to do several races and judge his position.

“So, frankly, in our agreement we have something that is very, very clear that says that we have the intention to discuss for a potential extension in the middle of next season. One year doesn’t only mean one year.” 

Related video

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row

Previous article

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row

Next article

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Russian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to pole by 0.5s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Russian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to pole by 0.5s

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car
Vintage Vintage / News

Gallery: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson crashes a classic car

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Morbidelli opens up on Spike Lee-inspired Misano helmet message
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli opens up on Spike Lee-inspired Misano helmet message

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to pole by 0.5s

1h
3
Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

5
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise
MGP

Yamaha: Rossi’s 2021 MotoGP deal took six months to finalise

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row
MGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MGP

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3
MGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP
46m

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.