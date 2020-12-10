Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues

Bowman is taking over the driving duties of the Ally-sponsored Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet in the Cup series in 2021, following the retirement of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson from fulltime competition.

Ally announced Thursday it is donating $75,000 to the Humane Society of Charlotte, which expects to transfer more than 600 animals into their shelter in the next two months. The donation will help HSC take in more animals from local transport partners, including animals with special medical or behavioral needs.

Bowman, a rescue dog owner and animal rescue advocate, regularly shares tales of his life with dogs Roscoe and Finn on his social media platforms.

Alex Bowman visits Humane Society of Charlotte Photo by: Ally Racing

“My dog Roscoe is a rescue that I adopted in 2013 and he has been with me ever since,” said Bowman, 27. “Anything to do with animals hits home for me, no matter what it is.

“Being at the Humane Society of Charlotte last week was really eye opening when it came to everything they do to help animals in our community. Having a partner like Ally that supports local charities, foundations, businesses, and even more is amazing.

“Ally’s donation will truly help the Humane Society of Charlotte and help save animals in Charlotte and the surrounding communities.”

Despite adoptions having increased over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has added more stress on HSC’s resources.

Running the shelter and keeping costs low at the clinic is always challenging, and donations help HSC continue to provide the best care possible for dogs and cats in need.

“As a fellow dog lover with a pack of three rescue pups at home, I was thrilled to learn that Alex shares my passion for animal welfare,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer.

“Our donation kicks off our relationship with Alex by being strong advocates for improving the wellbeing of all of our loved ones, including pets.”

Alex Bowman visits Humane Society of Charlotte Photo by: Ally Racing

