Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
NASCAR Cup Interview

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

By:

During much of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, it looked like Kyle Larson’s to lose – and he did.

But after dominating most of the race, ending up second in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3-4 finish was as bad for Larson as you might think.

Larson cruised through the first two stages – winning both – and looked to have his second victory of the season well in hand until a round of pit stops entering the final 100 laps.

Following a caution for Aric Almirola’s wreck, Alex Bowman’s pit crew got him off pit road first and while 97 laps still remained in the race, it still turned out to make the difference in Bowman’s victory.

Read Also:

“I honestly don’t know if there was anything I could have done differently to win the race after we came out second on pit road. I would choose the top (lane) behind him, get to second every time,” Larson said.

“Maybe I could have chosen the bottom on (the) restart, but I still don’t think I would have stayed with him until he was inside or anything like that. Probably would have fell back to third or so.

I feel like we maximized our day. We were all so equal. I think any of the four of us could have been out in the lead. That person probably would have won.”

Larson ended up leading the most laps (263 of 400) but after Bowman grabbed the lead on pit road, he could never get closer than about half-a-second to his rear bumper.

There was another caution on Lap 326 for debris on the track but most of the lead-lap cars – including Bowman and Larson – remained on the track. After that restart on Lap 331, the race remained green until the finish.

Larson said he didn’t cut Bowman any slack on the last two restarts simply because he was a teammate.

“At that point I didn’t really care it was a teammate in front of me or not. I wasn’t going to push him any harder than I was there because I already had him pretty sideways,” Larson said. “Same would have went for anybody else.

“I’m not going to try and wreck anybody.”

In the end, Larson was part of HMS’s first 1-2-3-4 finish in the history of the organization. HMS is also one win away from tying the record for most wins by an organization in NASCAR history (Petty Enterprises has 268).

“Winning the two stages, getting those couple points for the playoffs is obviously really important. Obviously, we would have wanted five more with the win, but we’ll take what we can get and keep stacking them up as often as we can.

“I’m not disappointed or upset about this second because I feel like there wasn’t anything else I could do."

shares
comments

Related video

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

Previous article

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

1h
3
Dakar

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry

4
Vintage

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

1h
Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
Video Inside
NAS

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

4h
Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track
NAS

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

May 14, 2021
Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR
NAS

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR

May 14, 2021
COVID-19 protocols sideline Justin Haley from Dover races
NAS

COVID-19 protocols sideline Justin Haley from Dover races

May 14, 2021
Latest videos
Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’ 09:24:17
NASCAR Cup
1h

Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’

Rick Hendrick after organizational sweep at Dover: ‘I’ve never been more nervous’ 09:24:16
NASCAR Cup
1h

Rick Hendrick after organizational sweep at Dover: ‘I’ve never been more nervous’

Larson leaves Dover with another second-place finish for 2021 09:24:15
NASCAR Cup
1h

Larson leaves Dover with another second-place finish for 2021

Bowman leads off a HMS top-four sweep at Dover 09:24:14
NASCAR Cup
4h

Bowman leads off a HMS top-four sweep at Dover

Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover? 09:21:10
NASCAR Cup
May 14, 2021

Preview Show: Strong showing for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover?

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

Austin Cindric takes Dover Xfinity win, Berry wins $100,000 Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric takes Dover Xfinity win, Berry wins $100,000

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR

Kyle Larson More from
Kyle Larson
Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry
Dakar Dakar

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61
Vintage Vintage

IRL: Indy500: Courageous former driver Bob Hurt dies at 61

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Latest news

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "There wasn't anything else I could do"

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway Racing first to offer crypto fan tokens in NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.