Mike Kelley named new Cup crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kelley, who has worked at JTG Daugherty Racing as head of aerodynamics, will take over as crew chief for the team’s No. 47 Chevrolet in 2023.

Kelley replaces Brian Pattie, who was named crew chief of the No. 51 Truck Series team at Kyle Busch Motorsports on Wednesday.

“We respect Brian and what he did for the company, and we wish him the best,” said Kelley. “We learned a lot together and I believe the previous successes and failures gives us the knowledge we need to be competitive and deliver the results for our partners in the coming season.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/ SunnyD Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Since the 2020 season, Kelley has worked alongside Pattie and Stenhouse at JTG Daugherty. He has a rich history with Stenhouse, which included serving as his Cup Series crew chief in 2014 when both worked at what is now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Prior to that, Kelley won back-to-back (2011-2012) Xfinity Series championships as Stenhouse’s crew chief, also at Roush. The two won eight races together.

“Brian and I accomplished a lot together and won two Cup races (at RFK) and that’s not easy in this sport,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I’m grateful for our friendship and wish him well in his endeavors. Mike and I and the team will continue our preparations this off season and be ready for the new year.”

Kelley has served in a variety of positions in his NASCAR career, from crew chief to car chief and mechanic.

“It’s been a little bit, but those (Xfinity) championships with Ricky mean the world to me,” said Kelley. “It proves that a team can dream, work hard, and execute to reach the top. When you believe, it’s amazing what you can accomplish.”