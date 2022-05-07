NASCAR Cup Darlington qualifying results: Logano on pole

Listen to this article

Joey Logano rebounded from a difficult weekend at Dover to take pole position for Team Penske at Darlington Raceway. It will be his 23rd career pole and his first since June, 2019 at Michigan.

Logano lapped the track in 28.805 seconds, averaging 170.720mph. Kyle Larson will start alongside on the front row.

Although several drivers had encounters with the wall, which is to be expected at the the track 'too tough to tame,' there were no serious incidents.

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, and BJ McLeod did not set a time.

Read Also: Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington

Top-10 Starters

Round 1 - Group A Results

Round 1 - Group B Results