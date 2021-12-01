Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum

One day after HRE announced the addition of Chase Purdy to drive its No. 61 Toyota, the organization on Wednesday confirmed Tyler Ankrum would compete in the team’s No. 16 Toyota as well.

Ankrum, who spent the past two seasons at GMS Racing, will be paired with championship-winning crew chief Scott Zipadelli. LiUNA! will serve as Ankrum’s primary sponsor for 20 of the 23 events this season.

“This is a great opportunity to join a tight-knit team with a really strong foundation”, Ankrum said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join HRE and return to the Toyota family. To be able to work with Scott Zipadelli and his team … is a big opportunity for me.

“I want to get back to Victory Lane, be a threat in the playoffs, and continue this team’s winning ways. I think we can do that together and I’m looking forward to putting in the work to make that happen.”

Ankrum, 20, won his first Truck race at age 19 at Kentucky Speedway and advanced to the series playoffs in both 2019 and 2020. His best finish this past season was a pair of third-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Richmond, Va.

“Tyler has been through the playoffs and has a lot of Trucks experience,” team owner Shige Hattori said. “Scott (Zipadelli) and our entire team have been successful the last several years and we’re looking forward to seeing Tyler rejoin team Toyota.

“We want to get him back to Victory Lane and be a strong playoff contender.”