Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

By:

Chaz Mostert is eyeing a full TCR Australia title tilt, but says budget will be the determining factor for his 2021 programme.

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

The Supercars star has surged into an early TCR Australia lead off the back of an impressive second round of the season at Phillip Island.

It included a pole and two wins, one of them by a crushing 32 seconds, and could have been even better had a right-front tyre on his Audi not blown while he was leading the final heat.

Despite the Race 3 drama he holds a 15-point series lead over Melbourne Performance Centre teammate Luke King.

That's brought Mostert's plans for the rest of the 2021 campaign into focus.

When he joined MPC ahead of the season-opener in Tasmania it was unclear how many rounds he would take part in, particularly once the Supercars season got going.

Mostert says he still can't confirm he'll race at every round, with budget a deterring factor, but that his current plan is for a full-blown TCR title tilt alongside his Supercars commitments.

"I want to do all of them," he told Motorsport.com.

"That's always been my plan, I want to do all of them. It's not just a cameo appearance. But that's all I can say for now.

"My intention is to keep going but it all comes down to dollars. But it was a good weekend for us, we're leading the series, so yeah, I want to keep going."

Mostert is no stranger to a busy schedule, having spent a number of years as a factory BMW GT driver alongside his Supercars commitments.

That included some starring roles at the Bathurst 12 Hour, particularly in qualifying, while he also won the Daytona 24 in 2020 alongside John Edwards, Augusto Farfus and Jess Krohn in M8 GTE.

Mostert went close to inking a TCR Australia deal with the HMO Customer Racing squad back in 2019 only for his then-Supercars employer Tickford Racing to intervene.

The Ford-backed team was concerned about Mostert driving a Hyundai in an Aussie series, whereas his BMW work was mostly overseas.

He has since moved to Walkinshaw Andretti United, which hasn't blocked this involvement with the MPC Audi programme that also includes running an R8 in the GT World Challenge Australia series.

shares
comments
Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win

Previous article

Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , TCR Australia
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United , Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
Formula 1

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

8h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
Mostert wants full TCR title tilt
TCRA

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

57m
Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win

20h
Phillip Island TCR: Mostert wins frantic second race
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert wins frantic second race

23h
Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win

Mar 13, 2021
Phillip Island TCR: Mostert takes maiden pole
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert takes maiden pole

Mar 12, 2021
Latest videos
TCR Australia: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights 01:14
TCR Australia
20h

TCR Australia: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights

TCR Australia: Phillip Island - Race 2 Highlights 01:29
TCR Australia
23h

TCR Australia: Phillip Island - Race 2 Highlights

TCR Australia: Phillip Island - Race 1 Highlights 01:16
TCR Australia
Mar 13, 2021

TCR Australia: Phillip Island - Race 1 Highlights

Live: Phillip Island - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Mar 11, 2021

Live: Phillip Island - Race 3

Live: Phillip Island - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Mar 11, 2021

Live: Phillip Island - Race 2

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight to star in third Inside Line season
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight to star in third Inside Line season

Herne taken to hospital after Phillip Island S5000 crash
Video Inside
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Herne taken to hospital after Phillip Island S5000 crash

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert calls out social media bullies
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert calls out social media bullies

Waters apologised for dirt-slinging Shootout gaffe Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Waters apologised for dirt-slinging Shootout gaffe

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal
Supercars / Breaking news

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal

More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Striking new look for Mostert
Supercars / Breaking news

Striking new look for Mostert

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery
Supercars / Special feature

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled
Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

Triple Eight to star in third Inside Line season
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight to star in third Inside Line season

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash

Latest news

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Bargwanna takes emotional win

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert wins frantic second race
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert wins frantic second race

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.