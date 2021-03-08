Mostert calls out social media bullies

Mostert took to Instagram earlier today to post a plain pink square with the hashtag #nosocialhate, prompting a number of Supercars drivers and teams to follow suit.

It's the latest in a series of public stances against hateful social media commentary by Mostert, who has been an ambassador for anti-online bullying charity Dolly's Dream since 2019.

Earlier that same year he came to the defence of rival Rick Kelly after a clash between the pair in Adelaide sparked online backlash.

Mostert penned a post on his website to explain this latest anti-bullying movement.

"Most of us can handle the odd bad comment from time time and the reason we read comments is to see all the positive amazing comments fans, friends or family post since it helps us thrive and gives us satisfaction of the amazing job we are lucky enough to have got into," he wrote.

"What I personally can’t handle when a friend/family member/work colleague/work place and even a rival gets absolutely grilled on social media without even knowing the person.

"I think it’s cowardly and pathetic in my eyes.

"Enough is enough and I’m not gonna shy away from the issue that’s put in place – it’s simple for people to say don’t read it just block them, but I’ve seen good people get affected to a dark place, so it’s time to stand up support each other tell these people it’s not ok.

"The problem isn’t just in our sport it’s in all sports too, even the day to day life of the everyday person.

"It’s time to set a better example for the next generation’s kids, because the examples they are having set now is dangerous.

"Kids don’t just get bullied from 9am-3pm at school anymore, they are getting bullied on social media before and after school – how do this kids get away from that?

"Dolly was an example of what people can really do to others.

"Where do you think kids get the idea that it’s okay to say a nasty comment online or post something about someone that’s not positive?

"Come on people.

"No matter how hard your life is, you don’t drag someone down to your level.

"It’s pretty simple – if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

"I have set up my social accounts so that you can’t comment negative things, swear, or if you attack others I do my best to get on there and ban you – Supercars and other online media outlets should be doing the same thing, as an online platform that’s part of your social responsibility.

"For anyone struggling please reach out to https://www.lifeline.org.au/."