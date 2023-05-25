Subscribe
Previous / Waters coy on Tickford future Next / Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Supercars News

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Question marks over parity in Supercars are inevitable, according to three-time series champion Scott McLaughlin.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Co-author:
Sam Hall
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

The Kiwi, now fully embedded as a race winner in IndyCar, stopped short of weighing in on the latest parity drama in Supercars when quizzed on the matter on the eve of the Indy 500.

McLaughlin instead highlighted that arguments over technical parity are somewhat inevitable in the highly-political Supercars paddock.

He does have personal experience with parity claims, having been central to one of the fiercest in the history of the category when the Gen2 Ford Mustang was introduced in 2019.

The second of McLaughlin's three titles was overshadowed by the remarkably fast Mustang package that ultimately led to significant in-season aero and Centre of Gravity changes to both that car and the ZB Holden Commodore.

This time Ford is on the disadvantaged side of the parity debate with the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro looking to be the better package compared to the Mustang.

As it stands much of that is thought to be centred on the two engines, which, for the first time, are built on two vastly different platforms – a quad cam Ford V8 and pushrod Chev V8.

When asked by Motorsport.com for his take on the Gen3 parity situation, McLaughlin said: "I mean, I guess not much has changed from when I was there.

"It's a common word that gets drawn up in Supercars lands unfortunately. I'm not close enough now to have a direct idea of what's going on. I've hardly seen many races this year just from the timing and whatever has been going on, but I've read a few articles.

"It just... is what it is. I feel like it's always going to be a thing. I just don't think you'll get away from it in Australia and New Zealand."

McLaughlin is awkwardly placed when it comes to commenting on parity – and not just because of his personal experience with the Gen2 Mustang.

He won his three Supercars titles and controversial Bathurst 1000 crown with Dick Johnson Racing, the Ford homologation team that designed and developed the Gen2 Mustang, and led the Blue Oval's efforts with the Gen3 Mustang.

However he is also now aligned to Chevrolet through Team Penske's IndyCar programme.

shares
comments

Waters coy on Tickford future

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
BJR names unchanged enduro line-up

BJR names unchanged enduro line-up

Supercars

BJR names unchanged enduro line-up BJR names unchanged enduro line-up

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Scott McLaughlin More from
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful

McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful

IndyCar
Birmingham

McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful McLaughlin wins with “happy driver strategy”, Newgarden rueful

McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst

McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst

IndyCar
Birmingham

McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Latest news

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race

NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race NASCAR adds Xfinity as founding partner of Chicago Street Race

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe