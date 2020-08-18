Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercheap Auto's 15-year stint as the naming rights sponsor of the Bathurst 1000 will come to an end this year, with Repco set to back the Great Race from 2021 onwards.
The naming rights backing of one of Australia's most prolific sporting events will go from one automotive accessories retailer to another, with Supercars reportedly electing to go with Repco – with which it already has a number of commercial arrangements in place – over Supercheap Auto.
That will bring a 15-year partnership between SCA and the Bathurst 1000 to an end, that partnership stretching back to 2005.
More to follow.
