Slade linked to PremiAir switch

Listen to this article

Reports of a potential split between Slade and the single-car Ford squad emerged earlier this week, Motorsport.com sources since confirming that the two-time race winner will definitely walk away from BRT at the end of the year.

The move will follow a two-year stint at BRT, which signed Slade for its maiden campaign as a standalone team in 2021.

That effectively revived Slade's full-time Supercars career, given he was left without a ride after parting ways with Brad Jones Racing at the end of 2019.

Slade finished 12th in the BRT Ford in 2021 before a promising start to the 2022 campaign that saw six Top 10 finishes from the first nine races.

Slade's form has been patchy since, though, with two eighth places in Townsville his best results.

Still, he's holding on to 10th in the standings with five rounds to go.

Motorsport.com understands Slade has agreed to terms with a new team, PremiAir Racing the favourite to secure his services.

The newest team in Supercars has been expected to play a part in the silly season as it looks to establish its driver line-up.

There was talk linking Will Davison and Mark Winterbottom to the team pre-Townsville, however both veterans are now widely expected to stay put at Dick Johnson Racing and Team 18 respectively.

Slade is now in the frame to fill that established driver role, potentially alongside either of the current drivers, the experienced Chris Pither and the returning James Golding.

The Slade split will see BRT head back into the driver market where the likes of Fabian Coulthard and Zane Goddard are known to be working on full-time returns.