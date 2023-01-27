Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration
Supercars News

Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans

Supercars has scrapped its shakedown distance limit as part of an overhaul of its pre-season testing plans.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars overhauls Gen3 testing plans
Listen to this article

The series had outlined a rigid pre-season testing plan for its teams as they prepare to debut their new Gen3 cars.

That included a shakedown and a full test at Queensland Raceway for the Queensland teams on January 30 and February 9 and the same for the non-Queensland teams at Winton on February 1 and February 7.

However those plans have been scuppered by supply delays that have put car builds behind schedule across the board.

With teams already making their own bookings for later in February, the Supercars Commission met this week to discuss a revised testing plan.

It voted in favour of overhauling the testing plan, and some of the category's testing rules, entirely to help teams deal with the delays.

Teams will now not be bound to joint track bookings on pre-determined dates and will be able to hold their shakedown and test day whenever they like.

The 60-kilometre limit usually in place for new car shakedowns has also been scrapped to help boost pre-season running with the Gen3 hardware.

The official all-in test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22 will go ahead as planned.

“This decision allows for flexibility and fairness for all 25 entries ahead of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship and has the support of teams in pitlane," explained Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The move to Gen3 vehicles is the biggest change in the history of the sport for drivers, engineers and teams.

“It was agreed that this format would allow each driver maximum time behind the wheel of their new Supercars prior to racing them for the first time, and would not give any team an unfair advantage in the testing phase.

“Some teams are already in a position where they would be able to conduct shakedown and testing as originally scheduled, while others are not due to several factors.

“Each team has different business models and supply programmes. It cannot be assumed every team will have all the necessary componentry at the same time to cater for its entire squad.

“This new testing schedule ensures each Supercar and each driver can get the necessary track time they need prior to the first event of the Gen3 era from 10-12 March [in Newcastle].

“Teams are supporting this move to a flexible testing programme that ensures everyone has the ability to get on track and test the new Supercars sufficiently and equally prior to Newcastle.”

As well as the supply issues teams are also waiting for the final homologation of the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang.

That process has been complicated by concerns over parity, particularly with aerodynamics, from Ford.

Further testing with the prototypes took place early this week with data currently being assessed ahead of a possible return to straightline testing.

shares
comments
Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration
Previous article

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement

Radical talent makes Porsche step
Porsche

Radical talent makes Porsche step

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

A blank dashboard caused Stoffel Vandoorne's 24-second Diriyah E-Prix penalty, as an electronics glitch on his DS Penske Formula E car meant he couldn't arm attack mode.

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Porsche Penske Motorsport moved to the front of Rolex 24 at Daytona in the 15th hour after the erstwhile-leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura suffered an oil leak.

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Ferrari has undergone a winter of upheaval ever since it was announced that boss Mattia Binotto was stepping away from the Formula 1 squad.

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Video Inside
Kart Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Grand opening of the WSK season for the first round of the WSK Champions Cup from 25 to 29 January at South Garda Karting.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.