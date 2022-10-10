Tickford adamant Waters could have won Bathurst

Listen to this article

Moffat was tagged by Kostecki at The Cutting on Lap 46 as they battled over the effective lead of the race.

While Moffat managed to keep his spinning Mustang off the wall, the delay dropped the Monster car all the way to 21st on the road.

A valiant fightback followed, Moffat and Waters managing to work their way back up to third place by the finish.

However in the critical final three stints of the race Waters found himself behind Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert and unable to find a way through.

Had Waters been ahead of van Gisbergen and Mostert at the business end of the race, Edwards is confident he would have had the pace to hold on for victory.

"We didn't come here to finish third. I said before the race, and my view hasn't changed, our approach was win it or bin it," Edwards told Motorsport.com.

"Unfortunately a bloody buffoon took us out.

"It came down to a race of track position, and we didn't have it. We had to use every cunning thing we could do, every chip we had, because we lost 15 places. That gave us nothing left to manoeuvre with.

"That was a race of track position at the end. If we had the track position, which we did when Brodie turned us around, we would have had a good chance of winning the race.

"They were all so close [on pace]. And the guys behind, they're the ones that suffer with the overheating tyres.

"Thanks to Brodie, we didn't get that opportunity."

Moffat was equally unimpressed with Kostecki's driving, labelling the Erebus Motorsport driver a "dickhead".

“It was probably going okay for us until Brodie just drove like a dickhead at The Cutting and turned us around and put us on the back foot, really, for the rest of the day,” said Moffat.

“I'm proud of the team for just putting their heads down and not giving up and Cam drove the wheels off it, like he always does.

“So, to get back up on the podium is nice.

“We probably just weren’t quite fast enough with the car speed and then when you get stuck behind cars, it’s just so difficult to follow in these current-generation cars.

“So, you’re really only got a lap or two pull a move, and otherwise it’s usually follow-the-leader.”

When asked about the clash post-race Kostecki suggested Moffat didn't give him enough space.

"Just don't turn in," he said.