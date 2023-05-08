Subscribe
Supercars News

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Supercars News

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Young Kiwi Brock Gilchrist has landed a test in a Triple Eight Camaro Supercar after wrapping up the New Zealand Toyota 86 title.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Picture_1__Brock_Gilchrist_celebrates_his_Championship_win%20

Gilchrist sealed the title in dramatic fashion at Hampton Downs on the weekend, coming home 17th in the finale after an early crash threatened to cost him the series.

The prize package for winning the one-make series includes a fully-funded outing at the Nürburgring in a Supra at an ADAC GT4 Germany round.

He was also chosen by the Tony Quinn Foundation, spearheaded by Hampton Downs owner and majority Triple Eight owner Tony Quinn, as the recipient of a T8 test at Queensland Raceway in July.

“It’s mind blowing,” said Gilchrist.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to drive a Supercar and it was always a dream of my dad who was a massive fan – I’m named after one of the greatest.

“And my dream and my dad’s dream is going to come true in not just any Supercar, but that one, a Gen3 Red Bull Camaro. I’ll be pinching myself for a little while yet.”

T8 managing director Jamie Whincup said his team welcomed the opportunity to nurture young talent.

"We believe strongly in the importance of developing future talent and giving opportunities to up-and-coming drivers," said Whincup.

"We're proud to be able to support the Tony Quinn Foundation in this way.

"Driving one of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Gen3 Camaros is a massive opportunity and we've no doubt Brock will make the most of it. We're excited to see how he goes and we'll give him all the tools to do a great job and have some fun."

According to TQF trustee Josie Spillane, Gilchrist was the chosen for the test even before sealing the Toyota title.

“He’s come a very long way as a driver even this season,” Spillane.

“All of the trustees came together last week. We agreed all round that regardless of the championship outcome on Sunday, Brock was our choice for this outstanding opportunity.

“His motorsport talent is obviously evident and he has also worked incredibly hard on the off-track requirements of being a top-line racing driver. Putting a racing season together these days and finding sponsors is not an easy job and he was the last guy on the grid for this season.

"Nevertheless, in a field of up-and-coming talent, Brock, for us, was the stand-out performer.

“He’s charismatic, engaging and is extremely professional in all of his off-track dealings with everyone. He had a tough season last year and came back in emphatic style this season and that caught the eye of every trustee – Tony, Steve Horne, Greg Murphy, John Gordon and myself.

"He is doing a great job of laying foundations for a shot at big future if he wants it.”

